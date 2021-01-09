10 newborns died in hospital fire, know what is the cause of the fire

There was chaos in Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra when 10 newborns died due to fire due to fire. According to the information, the age of these children is between 1 month to 3 months. The main reason for the fire is being told to the ICU which was made for the sick newborns. There was chaos in the entire hospital when the fire broke out at 2 pm in the hospital. Also Read – Maharashtra Latest News: 10 newborns killed in fire at 2 pm at Bhandara District Hospital in Maharashtra

According to the information, a total of 7 children have been saved from the accident of this fire so far. Although the reasons for the fire have not been confirmed yet, some people say that the fire occurred due to short-circuit. According to District Hospital's Civil Surgeon Dr. Pramod Khandate, this fire broke out in the hospital at the hospital for treatment of newborn sick children (SNUC) at 2 pm.

He told that 10 newborns died due to scorching in this accident. Although the other 7 children have been saved safely. At the same time, due to short-circuit in the hospital, a fire broke out late at night. During this time there were a total of 17 children in the hospital ward. The hospital administration was alerted to see the smoke coming out of the ward. However, by the time the hospital staff arrives, 10 children have died. However, after this, the other 7 children were safely rescued and taken out.