10 Of NCT 127 Member Johnny’s Best Outfits On And Off Stage To Inspire Your Next OOTD

NCT 127’s Johnny is aware of and loves simplicity, however he actually is aware of the best way to take it to the following stage. Not as obsessive about prints as he’s with layers, materials, and textures, he’s recognized for maintaining a sleek-yet-casual, and urban-yet-elegant model. A fan of blazers, leather-based jackets, white shirts, and lengthy coats, he likes to experiment with completely different shapes and lengths when speaking trend, cause why he manages to show each stage, road, and/or airport right into a runway in essentially the most easy means. The record of favorites is infinite, however listed here are 11 of our absolute favourite seems Johnny blessed us with since he confirmed up and brightened up our lives.

White Go well with Perfection

A white power-suit second stuffed with little particulars. The buttons, the black finishes, and even the studded belt flip this easy and highly effective trend second into an iconic one.

Preppy Vibes

Cozy and concrete with a preppy contact. We discover preppy particulars in a lot of his outfits, and this can be a nice instance of one among them. Outsized pants matching his shirt, a heavy tweed blazer, and naturally, sneakers to interrupt the formality, aka, Johnny in a nutshell.

Beret Goals

If there’s one thing Johnny just isn’t afraid of, it’s pumping up his model with equipment. This kinda retro look turns right into a magazine-cover worthy one with the added beret and crossed-body bag.

Radiant White

One other all-white second for the books. This white go well with is stuffed with little particulars that make it distinctive. The glittery shirt with pearl buttons, the diamond-embroidered jacket, and the velvet pants come collectively to rework Johnny’s stage look into an angelic second.

Denim on Denim

Conventional simplicity. Johnny loves denim attire in any kind and much more if he will get to put on all of it on the similar time. It’s a combo that may look fairly easy at first, however turns into an aesthetic pleasure when appreciated as a complete.

Next-Degree Go well with

Considered one of Johnny’s strengths? Turning easy seems into iconic ones. Whereas he may have chosen the easy various, a black go well with, he went for a light-weight grey that not solely suits him completely but in addition breaks the normal mould.

Kick It Period

Undoubtedly an iconic search for an iconic second. “Kick It” is Johnny’s period, and he did all the things in his energy to ensure we all know it. This outfit will keep locked in our reminiscences for all times as most likely some of the wonderful moments in Okay-pop trend.

Examine Aesthetic

This look is the definition of Johnny’s model: the white T-shirt, the open shirt, the verify blazer, and the blue denims. It’s a easy combo that he manages to rework into a method assertion by including little particulars that change the outfit utterly, such because the glasses, the backpack, and the belt.

Prints Over Prints

Whereas he normally retains it on the easy facet, we’ve additionally seen Johnny mess around with prints sometimes, and when he decides to take that path, he goes all the way in which in. This combo options plaid pants and a color-block crewneck we normally wouldn’t image Johnny carrying collectively, however isn’t it simply the right match whenever you see it?

A Model Punch

Undoubtedly a glance we’ll keep in mind for eternity. It’s not solely the pretend tattoos, but in addition the chains, the studs, the tiny crystals on the pants, the zippers, the make-up, and the hair. The entire styling is simply beautiful and demonstrates Johnny can actually pull off something and all the things he tries on.

Which of Johnny’s kinds is your favourite, Soompiers? Tell us within the feedback under!

Caromalis is a Okay-pop, Okay-fashion, and Okay-beauty obsessed content material creator and author. Yow will discover her interviewing a few of your (and her) favourite teams after they go to NYC, making an attempt the most recent Okay-beauty traits or testing idols’ skincare routines. Say hello to Caro on Instagram and Twitter!