10 Of Netflix’s Best Anime Action Shows:

Over the years, Netflix has put a lot of money into adding more cartoons to its library. The big streaming service has added some well-known names and worked hard to give fans a huge selection of anime from all different types. One of the more important and well-liked types of shows is probably the action genre.

There are some great action anime shows on Netflix, so we made this list for fans of the type who are likely looking for one on the service. You can find both old and new books of all kinds. Netflix also has rights for cartoons that are only available on the service.

The Little Witch Academia, Knights of Sidonia, as well as Seven Deadly Sins are all examples of this. For most anime fans, the mix of titles and styles is good enough, though Netflix isn’t even close to Crunchyroll.

Baki:

As a child, Baki Hanma always wanted to be the biggest man in the world. When he wins a tough secret game, he challenges his own father to help him reach his lifelong goal.

Yet, before he can accomplish that, he finds out that a group of scary people on death row from around the globe have escaped and are planning to go to Tokyo. These crooks know how to fight and want to take on the best, so Baki gets informed that they are certainly going after him.

“Baki” is about the exciting drama that happens after these events, when dangerous underground martial artists and respected Japanese martial artists meet. This is where you can watch the show.

Neon Genesis Evangelion:

Neon Genesis Evangelion quickly became one of the most well-known cartoons of all time after it came out in 1995. It’s still the best psychological sci-fi action anime, and it has great robot action. The show is also stronger because it deals with serious issues like human feelings, growth, and psychology.

It’s fun to watch the fights between the EVAs as well as the Angels. It looks like Evangelion is another show about huge robots. In this show, huge robots called EVAs are controlled by humans and fight aliens called angels who are very powerful.

However, after a few episodes, it starts to poke fun at the genre by focusing on people instead of war machines while still having intense action.

Cowboy Bebop:

Cowboy Bebop is one of the best cartoons on Netflix and might be the most well-known show on this list. It became such a cult favorite that the streamer even made it into a live-action show.

In Cowboy Bebop, a cool and laid-back bounty hunter as well as his crew are on a spaceship within a solar system from the future where people can no longer live on Earth. Cowboy Bebop, a stylish sci-fi adventure movie, was clearly an influence on the famous TV show Firefly.

Castlevania:

When Vlad Dracula Ěepeș, a vampire, falls within affection for a human woman, he marries her and dramatically changes who he is.

The odd pair’s future looks bright, but Dracula’s wife is brutally killed by being burned at the stake by the people of Wallachia because they think she is a witch.

When Ěepeș finds out that the woman he loves was murdered and subjected to torture so horribly while he was away, he swears to get even. He sends out a huge army of devils to destroy Wallachia and make everyone else suffer.

As chaos spreads, Dracula’s dhampir son Alucard, monster hunter Trevor Belmont, and witch Sypha set out on a journey to stop Vlad. There are some exciting action-packed episodes in the dark fantasy series. You will find all the shows here if you want to watch it.

Yu Yu Hakusho:

This action cartoon, Yu Yu Hakusho, has been around for a long time and is still loved by many. The series has just the right amount of exciting action and interesting story. It has action, drama, comedy, as well as a few love stories, which is pretty much everything an anime fan could want.

Teenage rebel and anti-hero Yusuke Urameshi is at the center of the story. He dies while rescuing a little boy. He gets another shot at life, yet only if he decides to be a ghost detective.

The whole series is about him fighting evil and monsters. There are fights that last up to eight shows, which means there will be a lot of excitement. The characters have distinct groups and powers that show different levels and kinds of strength and keep the viewers interested in the fights.

The Seven Deadly Sins:

Seven Deadly Sins was a show made by Netflix that is now within its third season. The story is a standard Shonen tale with action and adventure. It’s about a group of fighters with shady pasts who want to make the world a better place.

It has the first as well as second seasons of the show, plus a third season that doesn’t really go anywhere. The third season is being made right now and will be out soon. It’s not for everyone, yet this is without a doubt one of the greatest fantasy cartoons on the service.

Devilman:

‘Devilman: Crybaby’ has a world where devils exist, but they need a host to grow. But if they pick someone with a strong enough can, that person can defeat the demon and become a demon.

Akira Fudou ends up in this situation, where she is not where she should be at the right time. When he sees his old friend in trouble, he merges alongside the devil Amon as well as gains all of its powerful abilities, turning himself into a Devilman.

But this choice changes his life in ways he never thought possible. “Devilman: Crybaby” follows Fudou while he fights for people while figuring out what his new skills mean. This is where you can watch the show.

Gurren Lagann:

Mecha as well as Shounen fans will enjoy Gurren Lagann because it has a lot of fighting and robots, as well as some very emotional and love scenes. Both fans and reviewers liked it, and for a long time shortly after it came out, it was one of the best anime. The main characters are very manly, and the fights are also very intense.

The best thing about Gurren Lagann is the fact it has an excellent narrative. Gurren Lagann is about a young man named Simon who lives within an underground town after the end of the world.

Simon and Kamina go to the surface to fight the Beastmen and get Earth back for people. The show is full of exciting action, and all the fight scenes are staged so well that they are fun to watch.

Oni:

This Netflix original anime movie was created by Oscar nominee Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi, who used to work as an art director at Pixar. It has a unique look thanks to the stop-motion animation that was used to make it. In a magical Japanese world full of gods as well as spirits, a brave girl seeks to follow in her father’s ways to find out what she’s really capable of.

Naruto:

Unfortunately, the Fourth Hokage dies while trying to stop the Nine-Tailed Fox from attacking the Hidden Leaf Village. He does this by securing the scary animal inside the infant Naruto.

After that, the main character still lives in Konohagakure, but he has to deal with a lot of prejudice because people are afraid of the monster inside him.

Despite all the bad things going on, Naruto is set on becoming a captive of the Hidden Leaf Village in order to earn respect. His antics are what the Shounen series is all about. Along the way, he makes friends and learns important lessons from his enemies.

“Naruto” could be the ideal show for you if you want a great show alongside lots of fight scenes as well as a deep storyline. This is where you are able to view the cartoon.