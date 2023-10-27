10 Of Netflix’s Best Movies From The 1980s:

You can easily watch these great movies from the 1980s on Netflix, which will take you back to a time of excess and memories. In a time when mullets were in style and computer music was all the rage, the silver screen was filled alongside unforgettable classics that helped shape a generation.

Our hand-picked list takes you back in time to bring you the best movies from the 1980s, from big hits to little-known gems. Netflix has all the classic shows you could want, whether you like heart-pounding action, touching coming-of-age stories, or magical adventures.

Even though the 1980s were bad for a lot of things, like deregulation and the drug wars, they were also the decade of the movie. You can watch some of the best examples of this upon Netflix right now.

Four decades later, movies made by Spike Lee, Ridley Scott, Rob Reiner, Harold Ramis, Barry Levinson, as well as Ivan Reitman are still remembered for their big adventures, high-class dramas, and silly comedies.

It was the era of the numbered sequel as well as the desire to make each movie bigger and scarier than the last. It’s no wonder that a lot of people are interested in the 1980s movies on Netflix.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High:

With director Amy Heckerling in charge, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is a rebellious coming-of-age symphony that blends hysterical teen humor with touching reality, capturing the chaos of being a teenager in the 1980s with rebellious authenticity.

The story delves into the complicated lives of a group of misfits handling high school, revealing a jumbled web of love, hunger, and sheer irresponsibility.

The ensemble cast, led by Sean Penn as the famous stoner surfer Jeff Spicoli, is full of unrestrained energy and youthful charm. They create a timeless masterpiece where the ordinary and the crazy come together to show that becoming an adult is a crazy, unpredictable, as well as unforgettable journey.

Stand By Me:

Stand By Me is based on Stephen King’s short story “The Body.” It’s about a man who remembers the fun things he did as a child after the death of a friend. Stand By Me, a moving movie with young stars who became famous overnight, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Stars like River Phoenix, Will Wheaton, as well as Kiefer Sutherland act much older than their years in a story about coming of age. Rob Reiner’s great direction makes these stars shine, and the story that depends so much upon its young cast is pushed to its emotional limits.

Many people think Stand By Me was one of the most important movies of the 1980s. From beginning to end, it’s an emotional roller coaster that shows how we all feel when we miss the good old days.

Uncle Buck:

Even though John Candy has played many good-hearted jerks in movies, Buck Russell may be his best performance. Buck is a perpetual slacker and slob with a good heart. He is like John Hughes’s idea of a certain kind of Midwestern non-exceptionalism. He is like Ferris Bueller if he never grew up.

Needless to say, Buck is finally put in charge when he has to take care of his brothers’ wild kids while they’re out of town. This is where most Americans first saw how cutely precocious Macaulay Culkin was, which no doubt helped him get the part in next year’s Home Alone.

While this is going on, Candy uses his own brand of rough, direct humor to help his family get through a tough time while also keeping his cool. It also helps that the jokes are still funny.

Steel Magnolias:

“Steel Magnolias” is a sweet drama that shows how women can be very close to each other. In a nice change from usual places to get together, this close-knit Southern community finds safety in a hair shop that is run out of people’s homes.

Different people make touching links in the salon. For example, Shelby, a mother who struggles with Type-1 diabetes, is helped by her loving mother as she plans her wedding. As they curl their hair and talk, the widow of the town’s former mayor as well as a new salon worker getting used to the community’s quirks weave their tales into the fabric of life.

The film paints a vivid picture of these strong women by skillfully combining comedy with the daily struggles and victories that show how strong female ties are and how important it is to live in a close-knit community.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off:

John Hughes, the king of comedies in the 1980s, writes as well as directs Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The movie is about Ferris, who, alongside the assistance of his friends, pulls off a heist-like plan to skip school.

The cast of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is full of energy throughout each scene, pushing the movie at full speed to its funny conclusion. This is probably Matthew Broderick’s most famous part.

Millions of people who love the movie always quote its standard Hughes writing, which is full of wit and teenage angst. Everything about Ferris Bueller’s Day Off makes you feel good. It’s always funny, and it has a deep lesson about how we live our lives.

Conan The Barbarian:

For western viewers, Conan the Barbarian was the definitive fantasy tale and sword-and-sorcery extravaganza of the 1980s. It was also the movie that made the fame of Austrian bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger.

At this point, Arnie had been in a few American movies, but it was in Conan that he first used his natural charm as well as surprising physical comedy skills, which set him on the path to The Terminator and other roles.

The character of Conan is pretty dull. He is a dark, angry brute who wants to “crush your foes, see them driven before you, as well as hear the lamentations of the women.”

But what really matters are the interesting people he hangs out with, like the evil snake priest Thulsa Doom as well as the beautiful Max von Sydow. Characters that aren’t main characters give the world that Conan constantly has ready to hack as well as slice more depth.

Rocky 3:

Written by Sylvester Stallone and directed by him Rocky III is set five years after the first movie. It begins with Rocky Balboa to be a world champion, but because of his fame and wealth, people think he’s become weak.

When a young, mean fighter shows up and invites Rocky to a fight, Rocky needs to get help from his rival Apollo Creed to obtain back the eye of the tiger. If he doesn’t, he could lose everything.

Mr. T’s big break came in this movie when he played the smack-talking Clubber Lang. He was by far the best part of the movie and brings a welcome new energy to the series.

Quiet Victory:

Roy Campanella II directed the touching TV movie “Quiet Victory: The Charlie Wedemeyer Story.” Charlie Wedemeyer was a high school football coach as well as teacher who was diagnosed with ALS at age 31. The disease makes him unable to move or speak.

Even though Charlie has health problems, he still coaches his football team, and his wife Lucy is always there for him. Jack Wedemeyer is played by Michael Nouri, and Lucy is played by Pam Dawber.

At the heart of the tale is their unwavering love and drive. “Quiet Victory” shows how strong the human spirit can be and how to keep going even when things get hard.

Coming To America:

One of the best comedies of all time, this movie would still be great if it only had the barbershop scenes within My-T-Sharp. Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and director John Landis worked together to make a great movie.

When Murphy comes to the United States as Prince Akeem from the made-up African country of Zamunda, he wants to avoid his planned marriage and find love. Akeem meets all the great things about black America, but the humorous twist is what makes it so great: the black preacher, the club scene, the barbershop, hip-hop culture, as well as Soul Glo.

The movie Coming to America is taken to a whole new level by cameos by players such as Cuba Gooding Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Louie Anderson, as well as Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy, who worked together on Murphy’s Trading Places.

This story about a prince who just wants to be loved is a great comedy as well as a great tribute to New York City. Everyone should see it, even those of us who have seen it before.

The Money Pit:

In The Money Pit, played by Tom Hanks as well as Shelley Long, a young couple named Walter and Anna try desperately to fix up their new home while it falls separate around them. Tom Hanks does a great job in this version of the 1948 Cary Grant comedy Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House.

He shows off the funny skills that would make him the famous actor we know and love today. The Money Pit takes David Giler’s hilarious writing and makes the most of its sometimes silly nature.

The story ends in the most satisfyingly romantic way. Lots of people think that comedies were the most popular type of movie in the 1980s, and The Money Pit is a great example of why.