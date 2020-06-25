10 of the best iPhone 11 cases to protect your device

There are few moments as satisfying as unboxing your model new iPhone – and few moments extra crushing that while you drop it and listen to that sickening crunch.

That’s the place an iPhone case is available in, to assist forestall injury to your shiny new device and add a contact of persona, and even practicality.

We’ve rounded up a range of the best iPhone 11 cases on the market to show you how to determine the best one for you. From personalised cases and people which make an announcement, to clear ones and wallet-style cases, there’s one thing on the checklist for everybody.

Plus, if you happen to’re wanting to get your palms some of the best iPhone 11 offers we’ve obtained you lined forward of the iPhone 12 launch.

10 of the best iPhone 11 cases

1. Customized iPhone Case

This iPhone 11 case could be personalised and there’s a alternative of designs, like this glossy gray sample, or just clear. The case is shockproof and you’ll customise what degree of safety you need from it.

Purchase now from Casetify from £25

2. Good day Kitty Natural Milk Case

This Good day Kitty case is an element of Casetify’s collaboration with the fashionable model. The “milk” inside the case floats up and down as the case strikes round and it options the trademark kitten.

Purchase now from Casetify for £40

3. Customized Compostable Case

One for eco-conscious tech-buyers, this personalised iPhone 11 case is made out of bamboo and is 100% compostable. One tree may also be planted for each case bought.

Purchase now from Casetify for £36

4. Ted Baker Ebook Case

This refined iPhone 11 case by designer Ted Baker has a business-appropriate leather-based look and closes over the display screen for extra safety. There’s additionally a helpful mirror on the left hand aspect inside cowl.

Purchase now from Amazon for £26.95

5. Apple Clear Case for iPhone 11

For a transparent iPhone 11 case, John Lewis have this official Apple mannequin which is able to protect your telephone whereas displaying off the basic design of the device. One for individuals who desire a case with out the faff.

Purchase now from John Lewis for £45

6. Disney x Skinnydip Marie Shock Case

Skinny Dip has partnered up to create this Disney iPhone 11 case that includes a glowing design of cat character Marie. The case can be shockproof so it ought to hold your device protected in addition to wanting cute.

Purchase now from Skinny Dip London for £18

7. Peachy Shock Case

This cult-classic from Skinny Dip is a well-liked alternative that includes the iconic peach print on an in any other case clear iPhone 11 case. This one can be has shockproof options for additional safety, too.

Purchase now from Skinny Dip London for £18

8. Imikoko Marble Scratch Case

This mushy matte case is available in no fewer than 43 decisions of marble-effect design. Nice for preserving your device scratch free in addition to being a barely extra refined type alternative.

Purchase now from Amazon for £6.99

9. Shieldon Real Leather-based Pockets Case

Restrict the quantity of stuff you want to carry round by combining two of your most important every day gadgets into one. This pockets iPhone 11 case is made out of actual leather-based and options 4 slots for playing cards and notes inside in addition to additionally changing right into a helpful stand.

Purchase now from Amazon for £24.99

10. Laborious Plastic Personalised Telephone Case

These personalised iPhone 11 cases could be customized made in accordance to your desired color by an impartial vendor on Etsy. It’s also possible to add your personal title or chosen lettering to the again.

Purchase now from Etsy for £7.99