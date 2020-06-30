E-readers are the good, moveable strategy to get pleasure from tons of totally different books wherever you might be. However in case you’re taking your Kindle Paperwhite out and about, you’ll need a case to guard it from scratches and any nick or bumps.

There are tons of model, supplies and designs to select from and you may even create your individual on Caseable in case you’re after a personalised kindle Paperwhite case.

Whether or not you’re searching for one thing subtle and boardroom-ready or enjoyable and distinctive, we’ve discovered a range of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases that can assist you select the good one for you. (Or, if it’s iPhone 11 cases you’re searching for, we’ve discovered these too.)

All the cases under needs to be appropriate with the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite.

10 of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases

Water-safe Case

This Kindle Paperwhite case is water resistant to assist additional shield your Kindle. There’s additionally 35 totally different patterns and designs to select from.

Purchase at Amazon for £14.99

Blue Sea Marble Cowl

Caseable’s marble design case is printed on each side and the entrance flap secures with an elastic strap. It additionally incorporates a layer of neoprene padding to assist shock-proof your gadget.

Purchase at Caseable for £27.90

Cloth Pill Case

This Kindle Paperwhite case from Argos has a suit-like cloth cowl for a glossy and complicated look. It’s additionally water-safe and is assured for a yr.

Purchase at Argos for £24.99

Foldback E-book Cowl

These cases are made by a vendor on Etsy and switch your e-reader into what seems to be like an actual hard-back ebook. You’ll be able to select from traditional covers like Alice in Wonderland, Satisfaction and Prejudice and The Nice Gatsby and the entrance folds utterly spherical so you possibly can maintain your Kindle with one hand.

Purchase at Etsy for £26.95

Caseable “Rattling” Cowl

This Kindle Paperwhite case was designed by Claus-Peter Schöps and incorporates a enjoyable shark and boat design titled “Rattling”.

Purchase at Caseable for £27.90

Fintie Versatile Cowl

This versatile cowl ought to slip simply round your Kindle and flip to cowl the display, robotically waking your Kindle on opening and placing it to sleep when closed.

Purchase at Amazon for £16.99

Moko Starry Night time Case

Nice for artwork followers, this Kindle Paperwhite case options Van Gogh’s starry evening design, though there are 10 patterns in whole you possibly can select from.

Purchase at Amazon for £14.99

ProCase Felt Sleeve

If you happen to desire extra of a pouch than a case to guard your Kindle Paperwhite, this felt sleeve by ProCase could possibly be an excellent shout. There’s additionally a pocket on the entrance opening underneath the flap to suit small gadgets like your cellphone or financial institution playing cards in, too.

Purchase at Amazon for £11.99

I Like U Balloon Canine Cowl

One other enjoyable design, this balloon canine cartoon was created by Mark Ashkenazi and is printed on each side of the case. It additionally options the neoprene layer for added shock safety.

Purchase at Caseable for £27.90

Leather-based Cowl

For a wise, business-appropriate look, this Kindle Paperweight case is constructed from pure leather-based. There are 5 colors to select from together with black and “merlot” purple.

Purchase at Amazon for £34.99