10 Pixar Movies Ranked By How Much They Made Us Cry, Including Onward

All the Toy Story films are about letting go of one thing, and this could not be extra true with the third installment of the franchise. By means of the film, Andy and Woody each should let go of each other and are available to the unhappy realization that over time, we start to lose contact with the objects of affection from our childhood. It is simply how life works. And as soon as each characters come to phrases with this reality, each have the energy to maneuver on and let another person have a flip. As a school scholar in his early 20s, this film shook me to my core. And it nonetheless does.