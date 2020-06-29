10 Quintessential Black-Led Movies All Film Fans Need To Watch

It stars Sidney Poitier as a doctor who desires to marry a younger white lady (Katharine Houghton) from a wealthy Liberal household. The mother and father, performed by Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn, by no means anticipated their daughter to come back house with a black man, however the movie will get into how such a union doesn’t appear proper to sure folks. However, being a comedy, issues end up all proper in the long run. Nonetheless, interracial marriage is one thing that, even as we speak, can get deeply frowned upon in sure communities. And whereas Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner undoubtedly wouldn’t be thought of a “black film,” it does nonetheless cope with ideas that black folks can be very conversant in.

Simply don’t watch the race-flipped remake, Guess Who starring Ashton Kutcher and Bernie Mac. It’s, uh, not nearly as good.