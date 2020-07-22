10 Quintessential Black Movies Of The 2000s

Love & Basketball (2000)

Certain, we didn’t have a Ready to Exhale within the 2000s, however we did have the romantic sports activities drama Love & Basketball, so at the very least that’s one thing. Starring Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan, and helmed by The Outdated Guard director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Love & Basketball is about two basketball gamers (Epps and Lathan) who love each the sport of basketball, and one another.

There weren’t a variety of romantic films starring black leads within the 2000s, so Love & Basketball was an important one to the beginning off the last decade with.