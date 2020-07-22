10 Quintessential Black Movies Of The 2000s

Depart a Remark
I already coated probably the most quintessential black films of the ‘90s, so I believed I might deal with one of the best ones from the early 2000s subsequent. However one factor struck me whereas researching this subject—black films of the 2000s had been much less formidable than those of the ‘90s. There’s no definitive horror film like Candyman (until you’re counting Bones with Snoop Dogg. And I’m not counting Bones). There’s no dangerous ass motion film like Set It Off (Black Dynamite guidelines, nevertheless it’s extra of a comedy. Unhealthy Boys II is a sequel to a significantly better movie). And also you don’t actually have a defining film like Ready to Exhale within the 2000s. What offers?
Good query, nevertheless it looks like all the good black films (Like Get Out, Selma, Sorry to Trouble You, and so forth) would come out within the subsequent decade. Nonetheless, there are a number of shining moments of the 2000s, and that’s what I need to discuss at this time.
Dreamgirls (2006)
This musical drama starring Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, and the Academy Award-winning Jennifer Hudson, is a few black lady group within the 60s referred to as “The Dreamettes” (Despite the fact that the plain inspiration was The Supremes) and the trials and tribulations they face developing within the enterprise. The film is understood for its distinctive music and in addition for reigniting Eddie Murphy’s profession.
The forged is nearly solely black, and the hefty $80 million finances reveals that Dreamworks and Paramount had religion that this film could be a success. And it was! It is a true shining second of the 2000s, and an important musical besides.
Treasured (2009)
This darkish drama directed by Lee Daniels follows a younger black lady named Treasured (performed by Gabourey Sidibe) who’s verbally and emotionally abused by her mom (Performed by the Academy Award-winning Mo’Nique) and sexually abused by her father.
Treasured is a robust however arduous film to take a seat by means of. Its characters and setting are distinctly black, and it offers with the harsher sides of life that almost all films wouldn’t even dare to the touch. An entire decade later, and Treasured continues to be price your time. And your tears.
Hustle & Circulate (2005)
Hustle & Circulate, starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson earlier than they grew to become Lucious and Cookie on Empire, is a wild experience about following your goals. It issues a pimp (Howard) attempting to make it within the rap sport. Henson performs one in every of his prostitutes, and so they work collectively and fall in love. It’s really a enjoyable little film with some drama sprinkled in for good measure. And Terrence Howard was even nominated for an Oscar for his position. It was well-deserved.
The music is nice (three 6 Mafia received an Academy Award for his or her hit single, “It’s Exhausting out Right here for a Pimp”), and the story isn’t boring. Hustle & Circulate is a significantly better model of eight Mile. Yeah, I stated it.
Love & Basketball (2000)
Certain, we didn’t have a Ready to Exhale within the 2000s, however we did have the romantic sports activities drama Love & Basketball, so at the very least that’s one thing. Starring Omar Epps and Sanaa Lathan, and helmed by The Outdated Guard director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Love & Basketball is about two basketball gamers (Epps and Lathan) who love each the sport of basketball, and one another.
There weren’t a variety of romantic films starring black leads within the 2000s, so Love & Basketball was an important one to the beginning off the last decade with.
Diary of a Mad Black Girl (2005)
Witness the cinematic start of Madea! It’s possible you’ll chuckle after I name a Madea film “quintessential”, however it’s. This romantic comedy-drama is a few scorned lady (performed by Kimberly Elise) who will get kicked out of her residence by her wealthy husband (performed by Steve Harris), solely to seek out redemption and have sympathy for him as soon as he will get shot and is presumably paralyzed.
This film is quintessential as a result of it was most likely the primary time in Hollywood historical past that films made particularly for black audiences grew to become a roaring success and constructed a franchise. Actually, you possibly can’t look again upon the 2000s with out remembering Madea, and this movie was the beginning of all that.
Drumline (2002)
Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana, Leonard Roberts, and Orlando Jones star on this drama about teenagers taking part in on a drumline at a fictional school.
Drumline is quintessential because it reveals school life from a black perspective. Plus, it’s an exciting film. You wouldn’t suppose seeing individuals compete to be on a drumline could be enthralling, however it’s. And who doesn’t love Zoe Saldana?
Huge Momma’s Home (2000)
Martin Lawrence attire up as an aged grandma to go undercover for the FBI. What’s to not love?
Truthfully, I used to be going to choose Blue Streak because it’s the superior Martin Lawrence movie, however that film got here out in 1999, simply lacking the mark. However Huge Momma’s Home continues to be tremendous humorous. The ‘90s had Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor, and the 2000s had Huge Momma’s Home. And would you imagine it was a trilogy?
Barbershop (2002)
Ice Dice, Cedric the Entertainer, Anthony Anderson, and the rapper Eve star on this comedy a few barbershop in Chicago. Annnd… that’s about it.
There’s really a plot in Barbershop, however what makes it particular and quintessential black cinema is that it actually captures a slice of life within the black neighborhood. The barbershop actually is a spot for males to unwind and talk about the whole lot below the solar. So for a film to really seize that so effectively makes it a cornerstone image in black cinema.
The Nice Debaters (2007)
The compulsory safe-for-school movie of the 2000s, The Nice Debaters, which was directed by and starred Denzel Washington, is a interval piece about black college students within the 1930s who debated in opposition to white college students at Harvard (although, the true black college students really went in opposition to a crew on the College of Southern California).
I really feel like each decade ought to have your joyful historical past lesson (the 2010s had Hidden Figures), and that is the one for the 2000s.
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Denzel’s directorial debut (The Nice Debaters was his second movie), Antwone Fisher is a biographical film starring Derek Luke because the titular character. It’s based mostly off of a real story of a younger man who suffered nice abuse as a baby, and his life as an grownup within the Navy.
Like Treasured, Antwone Fisher simply feels like necessary viewing, because it tackles childhood abuse and abandonment. It’s a robust film, and when you had been to ask me what one of the best black-led film of the 2000s was, I’d most likely say Antwone Fisher.
As talked about within the intro, I don’t really feel that the 2000s had been as memorable because the ‘90s, or as important because the 2010’s. However there have been some gems in there, and I hope this text helped you to recollect a number of of them.
Add Comment