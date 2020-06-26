10 Reasons Why A Jaws Remake Should Never Happen

The Jaws sequels did not appear to need to be an enchancment or a continuation; they only wished to throw extra low-cost thrills on the viewers. They wished to be Jaws once more. Jaws is simply too laborious to prime and enhance on, although. So with an excessive amount of to stay as much as, they grabbed at low-hanging fruit and created thrills, however with out the standard, character or storytelling that made Jaws nice. By Jaws: The Revenge, they formally jumped, effectively, the shark. A Jaws remake would seemingly do the identical factor, however this time reasonably than pretending to have a brand new story, they’d seemingly simply recreate the previous one, however with CGI-sharks and extra bounce scares.