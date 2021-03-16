10 Reasons Why We’re A Little Obsessed With Hwang In Yeop

Hwang In Yeop has skyrocketed to fame in a really brief period of time and has gained followers from all around the world who’re ready patiently for his subsequent venture. Having solely debuted just a few years in the past, Hwang In Yeop has impressively grow to be a sizzling commodity within the Korean leisure trade. Though there are lots of elements as to why he’s grow to be an enormous success, we will positively pinpoint just a few of these attributes. Listed below are 10 of them.

1. He’s very trendy

Hwang In Yeop has talked about a number of instances that he’s into style. Earlier than he obtained into performing, he needed to get into style. His academic background proves his love for it as he majored in style design again in faculty. So you may think about that it was a dream come true when Hwang In Yeop was invited to this yr’s Prada womenswear present.

2. He seems to be hella good on a motorbike

Hwang In Yeop needed to trip a motorbike for his position as Han Website positioning Jun in “True Magnificence.” To organize for the position, he obtained his bike license, which might be why he gave the impression to be such a pure! The bike oftentimes acts as a necessity for the unhealthy boy position in Okay-dramas, and with Hwang In Yeop, it undoubtedly added to his swoon-worthy issue.

3. He can play a nasty boy and be SO candy on the identical time

That is most likely one of many greatest the reason why Hwang In Yeop was in a position to win so many hearts in such a brief period of time. By his position as Han Website positioning Jun, Hwang In Yeop was in a position to present varied levels of unhealthy in addition to candy. The primary impression viewers obtained of Han Website positioning Jun was that his character is tough across the edges and really a lot performs by his personal guidelines.

However as soon as Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) comes into the image, he falls head over heels in love along with her and turns into nearly silly, displaying his harmless and goofy facet. It was the sweetest factor, and all of us couldn’t assist however be entranced by his attraction.

4. He’s quiet and introverted

Nobody would have guessed that Hwang In Yeop is that large of an introvert, however he has talked about time and again that one of many principal the reason why he didn’t wish to get into performing was as a result of he’s so shy. He additionally expressed in a number of interviews that he’s actually nervous and needed to recover from the preliminary nerves of being interviewed. It’s the cutest factor ever.

And regardless of his shyness, he’s nonetheless in a position to movie scenes like this:

The bravery!

5. His apparent beauty

This one is a given. His latest photograph shoots for Area journal and W solely affirm this. He actually has the brooding and smoldering look down.

(*10*)

6. The depth of his voice

On high of Hwang In Yeop’s placing beauty, he’s obtained a deep and clean voice that stays with you all day. For those who actually wish to get hear of his voice, watch this ASMR interview he did with W:

7. He seems to be fabulous with smoky eyes

The attention make-up that Hwang In Yeop sported in “True Magnificence” is absolute perfection. There is no such thing as a different actor who can pull it off fairly nearly as good as Hwang In Yeop can, and we owe all of it to his stunning eyes!

He might’ve completely been a Okay-pop idol!

8. His singing voice can serenade you

If it’s not sufficient that Hwang In Yeop might pull off the idol make-up, he also can sing. He not solely sang in “True Magnificence,” however he additionally sang in his final drama “18 Once more.” Persons are recognizing that the actor can sing, and it’s been a complete blessing! He ought to sing in each drama he’s in from right here on out!

Coronary heart eyes.

9. He can flawlessly pull off a mullet

Not everybody can pull off a mullet. It’s been an enormous style assertion in South Korea nowadays and the truth that Hwang In Yeop can pull it off so effectively solely proves how good he’s. I completely wouldn’t thoughts if he had his hair like this completely!

10. He’s a gentleman

In an interview with the solid of “True Magnificence,” Moon Ga Younger talked about that Hwang In Yeop was a complete gentleman on set and that she was actually touched by his actions. As a result of she wore a skirt for lots of the filming, each time she would journey or fall, Hwang In Yeop would all the time block her along with his coat or physique in order that she wouldn’t be embarrassed.

Watch the total interview under:

Hey Soompiers, are you just a little obsessive about Hwang In Yeop? Let me know within the feedback under!

binahearts is a Soompi author whose final biases are Tune Joong Ki and BIGBANG, however she has recently been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. She can be the creator of “Okay-POP A To Z: The Definitive Okay-Pop Encyclopedia.” Be sure you observe binahearts on Instagram as she journeys by way of her newest Korean crazes!

At present watching: “Youn’s Keep,” “Vincenzo,” “The Penthouse 2,” “Love Alarm 2,” and “Hiya, Me!”

All-time favourite dramas: “Secret Backyard” and “True Magnificence”

Trying ahead to: Received Bin‘s return to the small display screen