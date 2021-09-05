10 Scaloni phrases before Argentina-Brazil: how is Lionel Messi, respect for the rival and the intimacy of the trick tournament

Lionel Scaloni has his mind set on the duel against Brazil (EFE / Joédson Alves)



The Copa América is now a thing of the past and the sights of the Argentine team are now set on the South American Qualifiers towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After the convincing 3-1 victory over Venezuela in Caracas, Lionel Scaloni plans what will be the tough clash against Brazil, current leader with ideal score of the competition.

The Albiceleste owns 15 units in seven games and appears in second place in the standings, six of those commanded by Tite, who prevailed in all their presentations. This time they will face each other in the Neo Chemistry (the house of Corinthians) in the city of San Pablo and the person in charge of imparting justice will be the Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela.

One of the main questions is the state of Lionel Messi, who was severely punished in the clash against Vinotinto: “Leo is fine, in the afternoon we will train and do a little field, that those who played against Venezuela did not touch the ball. They made only recovery. We’ll know 100 percent this afternoon, but it’s okay. It was a big scare ”.

Lionel Messi received several fouls against Venezuela (Photo by Miguel Gutierrez / POOL / AFP)

Although there could be the laps of defender Cuti Romero and midfielder Leandro Paredes, who left their suspensions behind, the coach preferred not to give clues about the team: “We couldn’t do a training session, today we brought them all together. The idea is to make some changes, especially thinking that the parties are very close together. It will depend on how everyone is ”.

“Brazil is the biggest winner of all time. Whoever plays is an important opponent. They are coming off an incredible positive streak and have shown that they are up to the task. We have the utmost respect for them, it will be a great demand. They are local and we play against a team that won all 7 games. It will be of maximum difficulty. But I take it the same as Venezuela or whatever rival was. Argentina has to play in the best possible way, try to win and leave a good image, “he commented on tomorrow’s match against Tite’s men. And then, despite the casualties, he added: “Brazil is still Brazil, I have no doubts. He went to Chile and won, and he is still one of the best in the world ”.

Scaloni also referred to the strong bond that reigns today within the Albiceleste squad: “It is normal that when you are focused for so long an affinity is created. We come from 3 years ago that most of them have been together. So some of them went on vacation together. What it does is add. I participated in the trick tournament. I played the first game and they eliminated us. I can not say too much. We had a tough opponent. I went so hot that I don’t even know who won. I lasted 20 minutes “

The national team will culminate this triple FIFA Date on Thursday, September 9 at home against Bolivia in the Monumental (the government enabled a 30 percent capacity). The judge will be the Peruvian Kevin Ortega.

Then he will have action again in October, when he visits Eduardo Berizzo’s Paraguay (Wednesday 6) and receives Ricardo Gareca’s Peru (Monday 11).

Other featured phrases:

The weight that the team took off after winning the Copa América

“I don’t like saying the word backpack. We won the Cup and we went to Venezuela to be the protagonists to leave a good image. This is not over. It’s not that we win the Cup and relax. These guys are used to maximum competition ”.

Argentina’s undefeated streak:

“I am not interested, because I know that at some point it is going to cut. It is not something that worries us. We are not invincible, nor will we be. At some point it will touch. When he plays, I hope the team leaves with a good feeling. It is something statistical, it stays there. It’s not important”.

The fight for the position in the wings:

“It is proven that everyone performed in the best way. In a Cup or in a Playoff. Where there are many games in a few days it is good to enjoy all of them and that the team does not suffer. It is not for performance ”.

Qualifying to Qatar:

“Today we think about adding and reaching the World Cup. I don’t think the position in the classification is relevant, but rather how to get there ”.

The match at the Monumental with a local audience:

“The nice thing is that they can go to the field, and above all to see the best. It’s what we all want. Hopefully this is over and they can also see the clubs that are fans. It will be a nice moment for us, because we hardly had access to people after the title. It is a good time to enjoy these players and have them close. Hopefully with time this will be normal ”.

