10 Scarlett Johansson Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Right Now

In motion pictures each massive and small, Scarlett Johansson continues to showcase her motion, dramatic, and comedic chops. Having made her movie debut on the age of 9 in North, Johansson has been on the silver display screen for a very long time, and he or she continues to excel in plenty of completely different roles and a number of other new tasks. Whether or not you recognize her greatest for the Marvel motion pictures or want her smaller roles, it is simple to see why the two-time Oscar-nominated actress is an A-lister. In case you are trying to stream one in every of her greatest and/or most well-known titles, this listing is an efficient place to begin…
Marriage Story (2019)
Following a pair within the midst of separation and torn between two opposing cross-country states, Marriage Story provides viewers an insightful, shiny, considerate, emotional, typically humorous and sometimes sobering have a look at the plights and perils that include divorce. That includes two of the best performances we have seen from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson up to now as our torn one-time romantics, author/director Noah Baumbach permits these two abilities to present powerhouse performances, additional proving why they’re among the many most completed younger performers we have got in Hollywood up to now. This film gave Scarlett Johansson one in every of her two Oscar nominations (the opposite for Jojo Rabbit, which additionally got here out final yr). The vacation spot was well-earned. Johansson’s soulful, invigorated, engrossing and stirring efficiency is definitely among the many most spectacular we have seen from Johansson but.
The place To Stream: Netflix
The place To Rent Online: Marriage Story isn’t out there to lease at the moment.
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
Although it does not fairly attain the heights of among the greatest motion pictures we have seen from the Coen brothers, Hail, Caesar! continues to be amongst their most pretty when it comes to visuals, set design, and interval particulars. It is also extraordinarily humorous and quotable in addition, as you’d anticipate from the veteran filmmaking brothers. In a solid that features a number of notable A-listers, together with Josh Brolin, Channing Tatum, Alden Ehrenreich, Frances McDormand, George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, and Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson may’ve simply gotten misplaced within the shuffle. However, as DeeAnna Moran, who’s molded within the vein of Esther Williams, Johannson continues to show her knack for balancing comedy and drama, whereas additionally demonstrating that, in some methods, she is an old style A-list film star who occurred to seek out her fame in one other period. Actually, there isn’t any doubt that Johansson would at all times be a celebrity.
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
Match Level (2005)
A story of morality, greed, cash, lust, romance, and luck, Match Level is a psychological thriller centered round Chris Wilton (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), a retired tennis professional who marries right into a rich household, solely to problem every part when he enters into an affair with the fascinating Nola Rice (Scarlett Johansson), his brother-in-law’s girlfriend. A wise, participating thriller with sharp performers from its steamy leads, Match Level is definitely an attractive watch. It additionally helped bolster Johansson’s picture as an enthralling, gorgeously intriguing younger girl with an excessive amount of dramatic and comedic expertise.
The place to Stream: HBO Go
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2013)
After the occasions of The Avengers, we observe Captain America (Chris Evans) because the patriot fights rising threats inside the insidious corners of the once-thrusted S.H.I.E.L.D. Reprising her position as Natasha Romanoff, higher generally known as Black Widow, Captain America: The Winter Solider was one of many first occasions we actually acquired to see Johansson in command, exterior of a handful of scenes in Iron Man 2 and The Avengers (we’ll get to that) respectively, which continued to showcase her abilities as an motion star and a dramatic performer. Moreover, it was an thrilling ’70s-esque political thriller inside the MCU formulation, permitting for extra sensible motion set items and deeper thematic depth. It was additionally the primary Marvel film directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, the duo who later helmed Captain America: Civil Conflict, Avengers: Infinity Conflict, and Avengers: Endgame for the billion-dollar blockbuster studio.
The place to Stream: Disney+
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
Her (2013)
In Her, author/director Spike Jonze’s acclaimed masterpiece, we observe the lonely lifetime of Theodore Twombly (Joaquin Phoenix), a person who develops a non-physical romantic relationship with Samantha (Scarlet Johansson), the substitute intelligence digital assistant who solely exists as a girl’s voice. It’s precisely the form of premise that should not work, particularly as a film, but it’s an extremely humane, touchingly trustworthy, and emotionally engrossing have a look at fashionable romance within the tech-driven period. Whereas Phoenix is commonly praised for his touching lead efficiency (rightfully so, too), Johansson’s work should not be dismissed or neglected. Changing Samantha Morton, the actress provides a gorgeously evocative efficiency, one which works wonders to promote the unlikely dynamic between these two lovelorn characters. Although it is a efficiency we solely hear all through the movie, it is amongst her greatest.
The place to Stream: Netflix
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
Ghost World (2001)
Primarily based on the comedian e book of the identical title by Daniel Clowes, Ghost World facilities round Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson), two socially outcast youngsters who discover a rift of their friendship when Enid takes curiosity in a lonely older man named Seymour (Steve Buscemi). Although it did not change into a field workplace success, Ghost World is among the defining cult classics of the early ’00s, notably with excellent lead performances from Birch, Buscemi, and Johannson. Whereas she was working persistently earlier than, Ghost World was what helped construct Johansson’s indie credibility, notably earlier than she stood out in a serious method with Sofia Coppola’s Misplaced in Translation solely a pair years later. Actually, in case you’re in search of one of many earliest indicators of Johansson’s future success, in addition to what stays one in every of her strongest, most acclaimed movies, you must positively take a look at Ghost World.
The place to Stream: Amazon Prime (although it is leaving on March 31st)
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
The Avengers (2012)
On this cross-cutting cinematic achievement, which may appear virtually quaint in comparison with the latest Avengers motion pictures, The Avengers sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) assemble the title group of superheroes, which incorporates Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Thor, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s mischievous brother, from destroying the world. As soon as upon a time, this appeared like this film could not be carried out. Now, it is practically an indicator for what studios attempt to do with their latest motion pictures. Whereas Scarlett Johansson was definitely well-known when The Avengers strolled into theaters, it pushed her ever additional into A-list standing. Following her introduction in Iron Man 2, we acquired a glimpse at what Johansson might do as an motion star.
The place to Stream: Disney+/Amazon Prime
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
Below the Pores and skin (2014)
Within the alluring, inquisitive Below the Pores and skin, an extraterrestrial disguised as a human girl (Scarlett Johansson) is seen transferring round Scotland attempting to lure unsuspecting males. From acclaimed director Jonathan Glazer (Attractive Beast, Start), Below the Pores and skin won’t work for everybody. It is elusive, bleak, and infrequently somber, typically relying extra on the artistry than narrative, but it surely’s a spellbinding achievement. Stunning images, thematically riveting, and that includes a splendidly eerie rating, that is the form of film that will not win a large viewers, but it surely’ll definitely make an impression on those that like their sci-fi with a creative edge. It is one of the crucial engrossing, fascinating theater experiences I’ve ever had. It is also — for my cash — the very best and bravest efficiency we have seen from Johansson. It is all-around mesmerizing. I can solely hope watching it on streaming is anyplace close to as highly effective.
The place to Stream: Netflix
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
The SpongeBob SquarePants Film (2004)
As one of many funniest and most quotable exhibits of the early ’00s, in addition to a relentless supply of excellent memes, SpongeBob SquarePants captivated an entire generations of children. Whereas it does not attain the identical heights because the animated youngsters present’s finer moments, there’s additionally fairly a great bit to get pleasure from in The SpongeBob SquarePants Film as effectively. With its robust animation, impressed gags, and breezy tempo, The SpongeBob SquarePants Film proved to be a satisfying cinematic expertise for each newcomers and longtime followers of the long-running collection alike. It additionally options the voice abilities of Scarlett Johansson as Princess Mindy. As we have now famous elsewhere on this article, Johansson has confirmed her abilities for voice appearing over time.
The place to Stream: HBO Go
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
After all, there is a good likelihood that you’ve got already seen Avengers: Endgame. Even when you have not seen all of Scarlett Johansson’s movies, the MCU’s climatic, three-hour film extravaganza was an infinite hit, changing into the highest-grossing film of all-time. That is definitely not nothing, and it additionally wrapped up Black Widow’s storyline in a method that some of us won’t have anticipated getting in. After all, we’ll see extra from the character within the prequel, Black Widow. However for that purpose and extra, Avengers: Endgame is among the greatest, most extravagant film occasions of Johannson’s profession.
The place to Stream: Disney+
The place to Rent Online: Amazon
What are your favourite Scarlett Johansson motion pictures? Tell us within the remark part under!
