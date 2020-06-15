10 shows like Game of Thrones – what to watch after watching the fantasy series

For years HBO’s Game of Thrones had viewers throughout the world hanging on the edge of their seats. The darkish fantasy drama was a runaway success and saved audiences guessing from episode to episode throughout eight seasons.

The Game of Thrones finale could have had had followers divided, however we had been all left with a GOT-shaped gap in our lives. Should you’re searching for one thing to plug that hole, we’ve acquired 10 advisable series like Game of Thrones which ought to assist curb your leisure cravings.

So, if you happen to’re questioning what to watch after Game of Thrones right here’s what you want to learn about our instructed shows and the place to watch them.

Or, if you happen to’re prepared to relive the complete saga once more, yow will discover out the place to watch Game of Thrones on-line and the way to watch HBO in the UK for different prime tier series.

10 shows to watch after Game of Thrones

The Final Kingdom

Historic drama The Final Kingdom is about approach again in the 12 months 872 and follows a Saxon boy who’s raised by invading Danes. Now a person, he should select a facet as the soon-to-be-known King Alfred the Nice appears to create one mixed kingdom.

Vikings

Historical past

The clue is in the title for this one, a historic series centred round the Vikings. The present was impressed by the legend of Ragnar Lodbrok who, in the series, rises from a farmer to king with the assist of his warriors. There’s additionally a spin-off sequel to the series known as Vikings: Valhalla in the works.

Outlander

Outlander is a time journey whirlwind which sees English nurse Claire inexplicably fall by means of time from her life in 1946, to a land of warriors and hazard in Scotland, 1743.

Black Sails

Nice for followers of Pirates of the Caribbean in addition to anybody questioning what to watch after Game of Thrones. The swash-buckling journey series Black Sails is centred round crew of pirates. The present is an imagined prequel to the well-known novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, set twenty years earlier.

Spartacus



Starz Leisure



This series follows the battles of legendary gladiator Spartacus who, in historical Rome, fights for freedom to save his beloved spouse from a life of slavery.

The Witcher

The Witcher stars DC’s Superman Henry Cavill as a monster looking “witcher”. He’s linked by means of future to the magical princess Cintra and likewise encounters Yennefer of Vengerberg, who’s a quarter-elf sorceress (of course). One for anyone who has been searching for a dose of the fantastical in a series like Game of Thrones.

American Gods

The Emmy-nominated present American Gods is about in the current day and follows the battle between the Previous Gods and the rising New Gods as they battle it out on earth.

The Bastard Executioner

FX

Though it solely ran for one series, followers of GOT might get pleasure from this historic drama set in Wales in the 14th century. After his village is burned down, protagonist Wilkin takes on the identification of an executioner named Maddox and leads a double life as he tries to discover those that murdered his individuals.

Preacher



AMC



Dominic Cooper stars as a violent preacher with particular powers, who groups us with an Irish vampire and his unstable ex-girlfriend. The present relies on the DC comedian ebook series.

Gangs of London

Gangs of London follows the rival gangs and felony organisations of the capital following the assassination of the head of the strongest household. His son should take his place and discover solutions amongst the violent worldwide gamers of the metropolis. Not the present for anybody squeamish.

