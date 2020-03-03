10 Shows You Should Stream If You Like The Walking Dead

Impressed by the lives of precise residents of the titular South Dakota city within the 1870s, the central battle of Deadwood is between lawman Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant), who needs to free the city of the crime and corruption that consumes it, and saloon proprietor Al Swearengen (a Golden Globe-winning efficiency by Ian McShane), who is actually the Satan taking possession of the Hell that Deadwood has change into for its residents. In three Emmy-winning seasons and a TV film to tie just a few free ends, this HBO sequence supplied viewers with an intense story and a brutal reminder of why they referred to as it the Wild West. Stream it on Amazon Prime right here or on HBO NOW right here.