10 Shows You Should Stream If You Like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bodyguard (Netflix)

A six-part police-thriller drama sequence created and written by Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard gained loads of discover on the BBC, receiving the very best viewing numbers the British station has seen since 2008. That is definitely very spectacular, even when the present hasn’t fairly obtained the identical discover and a spotlight in the US. However, with Richard Madden within the function of Police Sergeant David Budd, a battle veteran with PTSD who finally turns into the principal safety officer (PPO) in London’s native authorities, the sequence tackles some well timed themes on the federal government’s function monitoring non-public info, the difficulties of residing with PTSD in trendy society, and several other different discussion-worthy matters. Madden’s award-winning function can also be the supply of acclaim. Actually, whereas the present hasn’t fairly made the identical impression in the US, it may very well be price your whereas if you happen to loved the political themes on the middle of Amazon’s Jack Ryan. You can uncover Bodyguard for your self; all of the episodes are actually presently obtainable on Netflix.