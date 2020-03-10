10 Simpsons Funko Pops That Need To Exist

Funko has a comparatively obscure character like Radioactive Man as a Pop, so it’s form of baffling that they don’t even have a Pop of Barney Gumble. There are various variations I’d need of Barney, from the Barney together with his stomach exhibiting, to the one within the barbershop quartet get-up when he’s within the B-Sharps. However the one I believe I need probably the most within the completely artsy black and white Barney from the episode “A Star Is Burns.” On this episode, he makes a movie and tells the viewers not cry for him since he’s already useless. A tiny rose to accompany the Pop can be a pleasant little contact.