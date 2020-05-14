10 Star Wars Prequel Characters We Want To See In Disney+ Shows

In The Clone Wars, Barriss turned on the Jedi after changing into disillusioned with their function within the galactic civil conflict, and she or he was expelled from the order and brought away by the authorities, by no means to be seen once more. For all we all know, she survived Order 66. Did she go into exile? Or did she grow to be an Inquisitor? Or one thing else? An look within the Obi-Wan sequence, Cassian sequence, and even The Mandalorian might present the solutions and convey a notable Clone Wars character again to live-action.