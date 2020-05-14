10 Star Wars Prequel Characters We Want To See In Disney+ Shows

Go away a Remark
Star Wars proved that the journey to the galaxy far, far-off can work as nicely on the small display screen as the massive display screen with The Mandalorian, and Disney+ is not stopping with simply the adventures of Mando and Child Yoda. No fewer than three extra live-action Star Wars TV exhibits are within the works on the Disney streamer to hitch The Mandalorian. With the longer term so stuffed with Star Wars goodness, why not look again to the prequels for characters who ought to seem within the Disney+ exhibits?
Particulars are scarce about one of many three upcoming exhibits, however a good quantity has been introduced for The Mandalorian Season 2, the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, and the Cassian Andor-centric sequence that can function a Rogue One prequel of types. With what we all know thus far in regards to the live-action Star Wars content material coming to TV, there are some prequel period characters who might match proper in.
That mentioned, a few of these prequel period characters are extra apparent than others. So, preserve studying for our 10 picks for Star Wars prequel characters we need to see within the Disney+ exhibits!
Maul
Famously minimize in half within the climax of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Maul managed to make use of his hatred and anger (principally at Obi-Wan) to outlive and trigger a number of bother throughout The Clone Wars, solely to show up once more in Solo. He would lastly meet his finish in Star Wars Rebels. Maul will nonetheless be alive for the Obi-Wan and sure not less than a part of the Cassian sequence. So why ought to he return?
Maul and Obi-Wan’s confrontation on Star Wars Rebels implies that they can not actually reunite on the Obi-Wan sequence. That does not imply he cannot seem, until Obi-Wan’s present options Obi-Wan in each single scene. Relying on how far forward of Rogue One the Cassian sequence begins, Maul will probably be alive for a part of it, and his appearances on Solo and Rebels show that he has a knack for turning up in surprising locations.
Jabba The Hutt
Though Jabba the Hutt debuted within the unique Star Wars trilogy, he made his first chronological Star Wars look in Phantom Menace, and Jabba (in addition to the Hutts generally) impacted a number of arcs of The Clone Wars. Since he will get to stay up till Leia strangles him in Return of the Jedi, there are a number of years that he may very well be as much as one thing on a Star Wars present.
Truthfully, it virtually would not make sense if the Obi-Wan sequence does not embrace Jabba the Hutt in some type or different. Assuming that not less than a part of the sequence will likely be set on Tatooine, Jabba may have a number of energy on the planet. That is to not say that Obi-Wan will likely be frequenting Hutt institutions, however Jabba is a personality who might seem with out contrivance.
Boba Fett
Boba Fett is without doubt one of the extra divisive characters of the Star Wars saga. Some individuals love him, whereas others assume he is only a man with cool armor who was knocked right into a Sarlacc pit. Some individuals assume he is a Mandalorian, whereas others assume his standing as a clone of Jango Fett means he does not depend. That mentioned, Boba Fett is reportedly returning to Star Wars to formally make it canon that he did not die within the Sarlacc pit.
Whether or not or not Boba Fett counts as a Mandalorian, Temuera Morrison is seemingly enjoying him on The Mandalorian! Assuming The Mandalorian does not ship a twist and introduce Morrison as Rex in Season 2, Boba Fett’s return to live-action means there’s already an actor able to go to play him. Boba Fett may very well be developing as a younger bounty hunter circa the Obi-Wan sequence and/or getting good at his job within the Cassian Andor sequence.
Qui-Gon Jinn
Had Qui-Gon Jinn been lifeless for a reasonably very long time by the top of the prequel period? Certain. Does that imply his story cannot proceed to be instructed in one of many upcoming Star Wars TV exhibits? Not essentially! Qui-Gon was an unconventional Jedi whose demise got here too quickly however cast a bond between Obi-Wan and Anakin that will affect your complete galaxy. He additionally realized methods to talk from the “netherworld of the Pressure.” Nobody’s ever actually gone, proper?
Yoda and Obi-Wan’s ultimate interplay in Revenge of the Sith actually noticed Yoda inform Obi-Wan that Qui-Gon would practice him in his solitude on Tatooine, so it is Qui-Gon that we actually need to thank for Obi-Wan the Pressure ghost within the unique trilogy. The Obi-Wan Disney+ present offers the proper alternative to point out that coaching. Whereas The Clone Wars steered that Qui-Gon might by no means totally seem from past, a Liam Neeson contribution is way from not possible.
Barriss Offee
If the title “Barriss Offee” does not ring a bell, that will be as a result of she had an exceptionally minor look as a Padawan in Assault of the Clones within the background of the scene featured above, standing within the heart to the facet of her Jedi grasp, Luminara Unduli. Each characters have been rather more important within the Clone Wars TV present, Barriss she did technically debut within the motion pictures. So, why is that this background Padawan price a return?
In The Clone Wars, Barriss turned on the Jedi after changing into disillusioned with their function within the galactic civil conflict, and she or he was expelled from the order and brought away by the authorities, by no means to be seen once more. For all we all know, she survived Order 66. Did she go into exile? Or did she grow to be an Inquisitor? Or one thing else? An look within the Obi-Wan sequence, Cassian sequence, and even The Mandalorian might present the solutions and convey a notable Clone Wars character again to live-action.
Cody
Cody was one of many many clones created for the Republic and used within the galactic civil conflict towards the Separatists, and he labored carefully with Obi-Wan Kenobi. In reality, he is most likely most memorable to Star Wars movie followers for returning Obi-Wan’s lightsaber on Utapau after which continuing to order his demise and not using a second thought as soon as Palpatine executed Order 66.
The Clone Wars developed a powerful dynamic between Obi-Wan and Cody, and Cody did not die on-screen in Revenge of the Sith. Having complied with Order 66, he would not have had to enter exile like Rex. Cody might nicely nonetheless be working for the Empire when the Obi-Wan sequence picks up and be the proper minor unhealthy man to cross paths along with his former basic.
Bail Organa
With out Bail Organa, Leia by no means would have been dispatched with the Loss of life Star plans to attempt to recruit Obi-Wan, which mainly means the occasions of the unique trilogy by no means would have occurred. Each a senator and a key determine within the Insurgent Alliance, Bail’s efforts to take care of after which finally restore true democracy by no means faltered, and he imparted his beliefs on his daughter.
Jimmy Smits is rumored to be in talks to reprise his function as Bail Organa for the Cassian Andor sequence, so Bail is hardly essentially the most unlikely prequel character to come back to Star Wars live-action TV. Mon Mothma is reportedly already on board the present, and one other Rogue One character is claimed to be in talks as nicely. If Bail does flip up in Cassian’s pre-Rogue One adventures, he presumably will not be alone.
Now, let’s check out some Clone Wars characters who might not have appeared within the prequel trilogy, however nonetheless very a lot appeared within the prequel period!
Bo-Katan Kryze
Bo-Katan Kryze (voiced by Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff) made her Star Wars debut in The Clone Wars as a Mandalorian warrior opposed the insurance policies of her pacifist sister Satine, and returned in Season 7 to kick off the epic Siege of Mandalore arc. Star Wars is hazy on the main points of what occurs to Mandalore over the subsequent 20 or so years, however she appeared in Rebels once more to just accept the Darksaber.
Effectively, Mandalorian viewers noticed Moff Gideon brandish the Darksaber within the Season 1 finale, so there are large questions on what occurred between Rebels Season four and The Mandalorian Season 1. Katee Sackhoff is reportedly bringing Bo-Katan to live-action for The Mandalorian in Season 2, so hopefully some solutions about Mandalore (and the way Gideon acquired the Darksaber) are on the way in which.
Caleb Dume/Kanan Jarrus
Jedi Padawan Caleb Dume solely acquired a cameo by way of hologram by the facet of Grasp Depa Billaba earlier than the top of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, however that cameo mixed with a comics arc reveal how Caleb survived Order 66 and grew as much as grow to be none apart from Kanan Jarrus, a.okay.a. the lead Jedi character of Star Wars Rebels.
Whereas Caleb/Kanan cannot seem in The Mandalorian, he might positively flip up in each the Obi-Wan sequence and the Cassian sequence. With the Obi-Wan present selecting up eight years after Revenge of the Sith, Kanan can be round the suitable age to fulfill Hera, who would grow to be his companion for Rebels. As for Cassian’s present, Kanan was working as a part of a distinct insurgent cell in the identical interval. He would make sense in both timeline.
Ahsoka Tano
Ahsoka Tano was the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker who grew to become a key a part of his life between Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and the Clone Wars finale set her up for the subsequent chapter in her story. She would finally present up on Star Wars Rebels to take part in one of many present’s most epic lightsaber duels. Who does not love Ahsoka?
Ahsoka is reportedly already slated to seem in The Mandalorian Season 2 with Rosario Dawson bringing her to live-action, which may very well be particularly thrilling for Rebels followers who need solutions after that present’s finale. The Obi-Wan sequence may not work, however the Cassian sequence may very well be excellent relying on how far forward of Rogue One it premieres. She operated as Fulcrum earlier than Cassian did, and was actively a part of the Revolt till just a few years earlier than the unique trilogy.
There is no such thing as a scarcity of Star Wars characters from the prequel period who might flip up within the upcoming Star Wars TV content material, though Order 66 means a scarcity of dwelling Jedi other than the potential stray survivor. Remember to hit the remark part with your individual ideas and picks for characters who ought to seem within the Disney+ Star Wars exhibits, and do not forget to swing by our summer time 2020 premiere schedule for some viewing choices set elsewhere than the galaxy far, far-off.
