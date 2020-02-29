10 Stephen King Funko Pops We Can’t Believe They Haven’t Made Yet

The Stand

It’s fascinating how Stephen King’s magnum opus, The Stand, doesn’t have any Pops in anyway. However it could be as a result of there has solely been a tv miniseries about it moderately than a full-fledged film. Regardless of the case, Stephen King sticklers can kind of say we HAVE gotten any person from The Stand as a Pop since we’ve already gotten Randall Flagg, a.okay.a. The Man in Black from The Darkish Tower sequence. However come on now. That field distinctly says, The Darkish Tower on it. Not The Stand. And I would like a field that claims, The Stand, dammit!