10 strategy games that may interest you if Age of Empires 4 left you wanting more

A list with the most prominent exponents of the genre of the last 20 years.

It’s been more than a decade since Microsoft closed Ensemble Studios, calling into question the future of the Age of Empires saga and that of the strategy genre in general. And yes, it took several years before the category could regroup and return to its old splendor thanks, in large part, to the rise of PC Gaming of which Steam has been one of the main architects.

Thus, today we are not only facing a new era of glory for strategy games, but also within the framework of the premiere of Age of Empires IV, which although it did not come to revolutionize the genre or the franchise itself, it did succeed formalize the return of RTS, also putting it in the hands of thousands of players for whom perhaps the genre is something completely new.

With this in mind, we made the decision to put together a short list of some of the best exponents of the world. strategy game so that, if you are a newbie, know some alternatives and if not, enjoy this trip to the past. Note that most of the games are real-time strategy, but we also added some turn-based strategy to shake things up a bit.

Rise of Nations If you are one of those who expected Age of Empires IV to travel to an unpublished time, then perhaps Rise of Nations is what you need. Developed by Big Huge Games in 2003, Rise of Nations is, at its core, Age of Empires if it encompasses all eras, and frankly it aged very well, although a remastering would do the trick. StarCraft 2 Wings of Liberty Perhaps the longest-running and most relevant RTS on this list, StarCraft 2 remains the king of competitive strategy games, and although it has an extraordinarily presented campaign, what really allowed it to transcend was a complex and perfectly balanced gameplay, a precursor even of modern esports. Warcraft 3 Another Blizzard classic, Warcraft 3 innovated by incorporating stylized 3D graphics, which still look good, as well as heroic units with progression and 4 distinct but very well balanced factions, which was ambitious for its time. The narrative was also phenomenal and from its mod tool, other legendary games emerged, such as DOTA. Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2 Conceived by one of the directors of StarCraft II, Command and Conquer: Red Alert 2 probably represents the pinnacle of the series. Unlike others on this list, this is a dynamic and action-packed RTS, whose artistic style and humorous storyline allowed it to age quite well, not to mention its brutal soundtrack. Crusader Kings 3 Describing this game in a few lines is a challenge. You adopt the role of a monarch, whose task is to manage absolutely all aspects of the kingdom, from deciding who your children are going to marry, through inventing rights to lands that do not belong to you, battles, royal parties and even scandals, like giving your wife syphilis. This is a game of intrigue and difficult decisions. Company of Heroes From the famous Relic Entertainment, comes another innovative strategy game. Company of Heroes is an action-focused RTS, introducing concepts like flanking and cover to delightfully accessible gameplay. Company of Heroes was so transcendent that newer games like Iron Harvest still emulate its style and design. Warhammer 40k Dawn of War In addition to Ensemble and Blizzard, another major RTS producer in the early 2000s was Relic and, for example, Dawn of War, a strategy game that, unlike its contemporaries, was more violent and focused on combat rather than in gathering resources. This, coupled with its unique art style, made it a memorable game. Supreme Commander Spiritual heir to Total Annihilation, Supreme Commander represents the pinnacle of real-time strategy games with a focus on sci-fi and massive battles, something that is not so common in RTS, for performance reasons. The complexity and scale of Supreme Commander still put it in a special place among games in the category. Rome Total War Rome Total War was the one that laid the foundations of a long saga of strategy, where the battles are massive and in real time -which was a novelty- although the management of the state is by turns. The franchise demands high specifications, but this first game should already run on practically any computer, even it is for mobile. Civilization VI Civilization is probably the king of strategy games and, as its name dictates, it puts you in control of an entire civilization, directing the development of its economy, its technology, its religion, its armies and its diplomacy. Everything, one shift at a time. This is a game for those who have time, a lot of time.

More about: Age of Empires and Strategy.