10 students in Bihar abducted at gunpoint, then 5 miscreants gangraped

A heartbreaking incident has come out of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. A class 10th student returning from coaching was abducted by some people at the point of pistol and carried out gang rape incident. Please tell that this incident is of Monday but this case has been registered in the police after three days. Also Read – Haryana: 5 people tied to rope, gang-raped in front of husband by Nepali woman

According to the information, a class 10 student returning from coaching was abducted by some miscreants at gunpoint. After this, 5 people gang-raped the student in a petrol pump room. However, in the meantime the girl somehow managed to escape from there and reached the national highway, after which the villagers informed the girl’s family members and they reached there and took the girl home with them. Also Read – Relationship with the girl, if pregnant, she got married by giving dowry, the groom came to know about pregnancy, now …

Please tell that the matter of this incident of Monday reached the police station on Wednesday. Although the family had earlier informed the Sakra police station about this matter. Let the crooks come riding in a Bolero. Please tell that after the rape incident, the victim’s family caught an accused and handed them over to the police. Also Read – Hathras gang rape victim’s family’s pain – ‘upper caste people don’t even talk to us, we want to leave the village’

On the basis of the complaint of the family, the police has given other orders. A case has been registered against Izhar, Aditya Jha and three other people. Mo. The expression was caught by the victim’s family. The police will present the accused in the special court on Thursday i.e. today, let us know that the victim is being treated at Sadar Hospital, on which medical report is yet to come.