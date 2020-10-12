10 terrorists killed in 4 operations in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five days: DGP Dilbag Singh

new Delhi: Once on Monday, terrorists tried to spread unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter took place between security forces and militants in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. Two terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) top terrorist Saif-ul-Lah, were killed in the encounter. This information was given by the police. The encounter between the militants and the security forces began when the army laid siege to the area and launched a search operation. As soon as the security forces reached the place where the terrorists were hiding, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately, after which the encounter started. Also Read – Devotees will be able to visit Mata Vaishno Devi again, Delhi-Katra Vande India train service will start from October 15

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that in the last five days, a total of 10 terrorists have been killed in four different offenses in Jammu and Kashmir. He told that a terrorist has been caught alive, which is under questioning.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that Saif-ul-Lah was a Pakistani terrorist who had been involved in three major attacks on security forces in the past.

10 terrorists killed in 4 operations in last 5 days. 1 surrendered alive who’s a resident of Doda & is being questioned. Today’s operation killed Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Saifullah, a Pakistani who was involved in 3 major attacks in which 3 CRPF personnel died: D Singh, DGP, J&K pic.twitter.com/P0AiRWQB4v – ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

He said, “He was involved in an attack on a CRPF party in Budgam, in which the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the CRPF was martyred. In a second attack in Kandijal, two CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured and the third attack in Kandijal was on a convoy, which was foiled. “

He said that security forces have so far conducted 75 anti-terrorism operations this year, in which 180 terrorists have been killed. A total of 138 terrorists and their associates have been arrested during this year.

He said that a total of 19 policemen, 21 CRPF personnel and 15 army personnel have been killed in action against terrorists this year. He said that during this year so far, there have been eight encounters in Srinagar city, in which 18 terrorists have been killed.

He further said that Lashkar and other organizations are trying to establish a foothold in the city, but whenever they have been able to establish a foothold in the city, the intelligence network has managed to find them.