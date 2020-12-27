10 things from PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’, from Akbar, Guru Govind Singh to Kashmiri Saffron

Mann Ki Baat Updates: PM Narendra Modi spoke of mind today. During this, PM PM Modi mentioned many things. During this, PM Modi talked about corona virus, lockdown, self-sufficiency. PM Modi appealed to the people of the country to buy only the things made in the country. In the new year, the country should take this pledge. Along with this, PM Modi mentioned even the saffron of Kashmir, the court of Akbar, Guru Govind Singh and Guru Tegh Bahadur. Also Read – PM Modi will talk about mind, farmers clapping against farmers protests today

– PM Modi said- People of the country should take a pledge in the new year that they will buy only products made from India. I call upon our manufacturers and industry leaders that when people have stepped forward and when the mantra of 'cheeky for the local' is echoing in every household, the time has come to ensure that our products are world-class. Should be Global Best should be manufactured in India. For this, our entrepreneurs and startups have to come forward.

– Due to Corona, there were many obstacles in the supply chain in the world, but we took new lessons from every crisis. A new capability was also born in the country.

– I appeal to you to make a list of items of daily use and analyze which imported articles have inadvertently become part of our lives and have made us captive. Let us explore their Indian options and pledge to use the products produced by the hard work of Indians.

– PM Modi mentioned Abul Fazal of Akbar’s court. And told an incident.

– Referring to Kashmiri saffron and said- Kashmir’s saffron is famous all over the world. Saffron is a specialty of Kashmir. The way people of Kashmir live warmly, and are treated, its importance is increased. The quality of this saffron is very good.

– Today is the martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh’s mother. A few days ago I had prayed in the court of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

– India has seen a 60% increase in leopard population between 2014-2018. In 2014, the leopard population in India was around 7,900. It increased to 12,852 in 2019. In most parts of the country, especially in Central India, their population has increased.

– India has seen significant increase in population of lions, tigers as well as forest cover. The main reason is that not only the government but many other people, civil society and other organizations are contributing to the forest and wildlife interaction.

– PM Modi also gave an example of a teacher adopting the methods of studies during lockdown. I wish you all the very best for the new year. It will be a matter of mind in January next year.