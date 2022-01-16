10 things we would love to see in Alice: Asylum, the new game from American McGee

Nearly a decade has passed since the premiere of his previous video game.
Quite a few years have passed since the first mentions of Alice: Asylum, the third installment within the titles of American McGee, who invited us to discover a Wonderland full of monsters and other horrors. Now that this long-awaited project is finally about to come to light, we couldn’t stay without imagining at least 10 things —some already present in previous games— that would make Alice: Asylum a very promising title.
American McGee himself, creator of the Alice games, took refuge in the community to make this new title possible, since EA needed a great proposal to be convinced to support the project. Although Alice: Madness Returns was received with many positive reviews, it took more than 10 years for the team behind Asylum to thrill us with an imminent announcement.
Two generations of consoles have passed between the Alice titles, and although the technology is in our favor, due to the difference of years, the developers have new factors to take into account when making video games, such as accessibility, so it is possible that Alice: Asylum is not what we expect. In the same way, the title could surprise us all, and even be a great GOTY candidate, if all the cards are played in your favor.