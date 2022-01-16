10 things we would love to see in Alice: Asylum, the new game from American McGee

Nearly a decade has passed since the premiere of his previous video game.

Quite a few years have passed since the first mentions of Alice: Asylum, the third installment within the titles of American McGee, who invited us to discover a Wonderland full of monsters and other horrors. Now that this long-awaited project is finally about to come to light, we couldn’t stay without imagining at least 10 things —some already present in previous games— that would make Alice: Asylum a very promising title.

American McGee himself, creator of the Alice games, took refuge in the community to make this new title possible, since EA needed a great proposal to be convinced to support the project. Although Alice: Madness Returns was received with many positive reviews, it took more than 10 years for the team behind Asylum to thrill us with an imminent announcement.

The gore that characterized the 2 installments One aspect that we definitely fear that they will remove, even partially, is the gore present in the 2 Alice titles. If Asylum is to succeed, the word ‘censorship’ needs to be dropped completely and without discussion. All the iconic characters There is no Wonderland without the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and all the strange inhabitants of Alice’s fantasy world. We would not only love to have them back, but to see them under an even more disturbed countenance. Alice’s psychological disorders Another important element of the world of American McGee is definitely Alice’s mind. Asylum could go a step further and let us interact with the traumas that the girl experienced in her past, in order to understand the present. Gloomy and twisted scenes Playing again with Alice’s damaged mind, the game’s cut-scenes not only told the story, but did so in a very twisted and game-appropriate style with an essence of ‘madness’. A shattered Wonderland After Alice’s absence, Wonderland was greatly changed, and its dark and strange corners are a large part of the artistic section that catapulted the saga to success, such as the memorable castle of the Red Queen. Powers that change the way we play Unfortunately, in Madness Returns we barely got a taste of what it would be like to control a giant Alice. If Asylum further explores these mechanics, we would enjoy its gameplay 10 times more. Real World Gameplay Although the chaos is lived in Wonderland, going to the real world gives a fresh touch to Alice’s adventure. In London, we can explore more about her past, and learn more about what haunts Alice’s mind. Different ways to fight Going all the way into the battle system, the Alice games included different ways we could fight, and that gave them an interesting diversity. We want to fight again with the knife, the cards, the teapot, and more. boss fights The Alice games didn’t shine for their bosses like other titles, but the few fights we did enjoy were full of adrenaline. If we’re going to fight the Jabberwocky again, we want it to be something memorable. Ways to play past installments Receiving the first Alice title with each purchase of the new game was a great gift, as it gave all the players a better understanding of the story. With 10 years since Madness Returns, a similar offer would be appreciated.

Two generations of consoles have passed between the Alice titles, and although the technology is in our favor, due to the difference of years, the developers have new factors to take into account when making video games, such as accessibility, so it is possible that Alice: Asylum is not what we expect. In the same way, the title could surprise us all, and even be a great GOTY candidate, if all the cards are played in your favor.

