10 thousand people cheated from fake call center, 2 girl from Bhopal police Noida, arrested a young man

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested three people, including two young women, by revealing a gang that defrauded about 10,000 people to a loan of 10,000 rupees through fake call centers. The police have recovered 6 laptops, 25 mobile phones, 21 pen drives and eight active SIMs used in cheating from the accused.

Inspector General of Police (Bhopal Zone) Upendra Jain said on Saturday, "We have sent the gang's online designer, B Com graduate David Kumar Jatav (21) and its two associates Manisha Bhatt (27) and her sister Neha Bhatt (23) from Noida. Arrested. The accused will be produced in a court in Bhopal today and their remand will be taken. "

IG told that Jatav is a resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, while Manisha and Neha are BA graduates from Uttarakhand. Kamal Kashyap, another accused, is currently absconding. From the year 2018, the accused used to cheat people by giving loans at low interest through many websites.

In this regard, an official said that the police have recovered 6 laptops, 25 mobile phones, 21 pen drives and eight active SIMs used in the fraud.

In December 2019, Padmesh Singh had complained to the Madhya Pradesh Police that through the website ‘Swift Finance.in’, fraud was being cheated from the people. On this, the police started their investigation against this gang.