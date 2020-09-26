10 Times “Depend Your Lucky Stars” Showed Us Their OTP Is Meant To Be

Guys, the universe has reunited Shan Cai and Dao Ming Shi! Okay, granted it’s 2018 Shan Cai and 2001 Dao Ming Shi, nevertheless it nonetheless counts! (For these feeling misplaced, Shan Cai and Dao Ming Shi are characters from Taiwanese drama “Meteor Backyard,” which additionally has a Korean model, “Boys Over Flowers.” Jerry Yan was the male lead within the 2001 model, whereas Shen Yue was the feminine lead for the 2018 model).

As I used to be saying, Shan Cai and Dao Ming Shi have reunited Jerry Yan and Shen Yue are the leads of the brand new C-drama “Depend Your Lucky Stars.” Now to be completely truthful, this drama is not excellent. If you happen to take it too significantly, it’s possible you’ll discover yourselves rolling your eyes on the tropes or the tough dubbing. However for those who’re simply on the lookout for a enjoyable breezy drama which you can unwind to on the finish of your busy day, then this one can be good for you! It’s solely 34 episodes lengthy with every episode coming in at round 40 minutes, so that you’ll breeze by means of them quick.

My favourite scene from the entire drama: Three ladies sipping tea whereas watching their child-like males brawling.

And on the coronary heart of the drama are our two essential characters, Lu Xing Cheng (Jerry Yan), a designer who grew to become a style editor as an alternative as a result of a trauma, and Tong Xiao You (Shen Yue), a proficient up-and-coming designer on the lookout for an opportunity to show herself. Destiny always brings them collectively, they usually understand how fortunate they’re to have discovered one another.

Listed here are some cases of how Tong Xiao You and Lu Xing Cheng maintain discovering a manner into one another’s lives, and a few of their candy moments collectively:

Warning: Spoilers forward. (However none from the finale).

When Tong Xiao You first meets Lu Xing Cheng

Earlier than grownup Tong Xiao You and grownup Lu Xing Cheng come throughout one another within the office, they really have a vital encounter 10 years prior. When Xiao You was solely 14, she went to a style exhibition the place she noticed a ravishing costume named “Niki.” The designer of the costume went as much as her and affirmed her desires of sooner or later having the ability to create one thing simply as inspiring. This very interplay is what motivates Xiao You to ultimately turn into a designer herself. And the designer of “Niki”? None aside from a younger(er) Lu Xing Cheng. That’s what we name written within the stars!

When Tong Xiao You and Lu Xing Cheng first “kiss”

The drama establishes immediately that Xiao You is somebody who has horrible luck, whereas Lu Xing Cheng is swimming in good luck. And a manner for them to change lucks is, you guessed it, by means of a kiss. After entering into an enormous battle at work, the 2 get just a little drunk (individually), and Xiao You seeks out Lu Xing Cheng to present him a bit of her thoughts. Midway by means of one other squabble, Lu Xing Cheng falls over into Xiao You’s arm, and their lips unintentionally contact. Sure it’s fairly trope-y, however at the very least they switched it to have the man fall into the woman’s arms.

Jerry Yan’s core-slash-waist must be fairly good to carry on to that pose, proper?

When Tong Xiao You unintentionally runs into Lu Xing Cheng

Information about Lu Xing Cheng’s traumatic historical past is introduced up on the radio — he and his mom had been in a automotive accident, and the mom died on impression — and Xiao You occurs to listen to the printed whereas driving. Alarmed by the information, she swerves her automotive and runs into… Lu Xing Cheng. Along with her automotive. That’s received to be destiny, proper?

This incident units of a domino of occasions, beginning with Xiao You taking care of him within the hospital and her additionally realizing that their lucks switched due to the “kiss.”

When Lu Xing Cheng hides within the stairwell for Tong Xiao You

We see Lu Xing Cheng beginning to give Xiao You particular consideration previous to the accident by doing issues like protecting sweet with him simply in case her blood sugar drops too low. However one in every of his earliest huge strikes is when he’s within the hospital and hears that Xiao You has deliberate an interview with Professor Lu, an enormous shot within the style business. Realizing that this Professor Lu is infamous for ignoring Stylish (the journal Lu Xing Cheng and Xiao You’re employed at), Lu Xing Cheng quietly arranges for an additional interview and conducts it whereas hiding in a stairwell. When Xiao You finds out that he did all this for her with out even saying a phrase, she is touched, and the 2 almost share a correct kiss.

When Lu Xing Cheng strikes in

Lu Xing Cheng takes benefit of his accidents and insists on staying with Xiao You and her roommate whereas he recovers. And all through this entire keep, Xiao You always tries to land a kiss on Lu Xing Cheng so she will be able to return him his good luck. It’s fairly cute seeing her strive so onerous to kiss him and him avoiding her nonetheless he can. The chemistry between the 2 is the perfect throughout these push-and-pull scenes.

When Lu Xing Cheng turns himself right into a bullseye

When a scandal involving Lu Xing Cheng and Xiao You breaks out (the media implies that Xiao You is sleeping her manner up the profession ladder), Lu Xing Cheng initially takes a “ignore-them-and-they-will-go-away” strategy like he normally does. However seeing how badly Xiao You’s work and household life is affected by it, he decides to direct all of the detrimental press in the direction of him as an alternative and provides Xiao You her peace and quiet again. Thus, Lu Xing Cheng holds a press convention and insists that he was solely utilizing the scandal as a type of noise advertising and marketing with the intention to hype his return as a designer. He additionally lies to Xiao You and tells her he was solely utilizing her all this whereas, and Xiao You believes him.

(*10*)

They then lastly have their second kiss as a result of Xiao You insists on returning his luck to him, however everyone knows he simply actually needs to kiss her after having no selection however to damage her.

When Tong Xiao You falls sick

After having their huge battle and working residence heartbroken within the rain, Xiao You falls sick. Lu Xing Cheng discovers this when he goes to her place to gather his belongings, so he asks her roommate to maintain her. The roommate later calls Lu Xing Cheng and tells him Xiao You is just too cussed and remains to be staying as much as end a costume she’s engaged on for a contest, so Lu Xing Cheng goes over once more to secretly assist her end the costume as an alternative, in addition to be certain her fever breaks.

When Tong Xiao You will get drunk

Studying that Lu Xing Cheng was the one who helped her end the costume and was serving to her but once more within the precise competitors, Xiao You realizes she will be able to’t maintain her emotions in any longer. She goes to his workshop, drunk, and confesses to him that she actually, actually likes him and that she misses him quite a bit. Lu Xing Cheng, blissful that she’s coming to phrases with how she feels, whispers that he misses her too.

When Tong Xiao You and Lu Xing Cheng outline their relationship

When Xiao You and Lu Xing Cheng stumble upon one another whereas outdoors, they ditch their respective (platonic) dates and select to hang around with one another as an alternative. Lu Xing Cheng walks her over to a gazebo to allow them to speak, and now that she’s gotten over her concepts of excellent and dangerous luck, he leans in to kiss her. She stops him, saying that he can’t kiss her as a result of they aren’t in a relationship, however he retorts that in his coronary heart, they’re already collectively. He kisses her on the brow, and he or she returns the kiss, stamping their marks on one another in a manner, and formally coming into coupledom.

When Lu Xing Cheng is the right son-in-law-to-be

All through the drama, Lu Xing Cheng has met Xiao You’s dad and mom loads of instances, even going over to her home to have meals with them alone. So when Xiao You’s father discovers he has most cancers and wishes surgical procedure, Lu Xing Cheng is the sturdy supportive pillar for the frantic mother and daughter. He naturally takes on the position of the son-in-law, serving to out with hospital preparations and offering optimistic encouragement to the entire household when wanted, and even kisses Xiao You to present her his good luck to ease her thoughts.

Lu Xing Cheng might not be the right man, particularly with regards to his mood and his tendency to say issues he doesn’t actually imply, however his actions all the time communicate louder than his phrases. He’ll all the time be there for Xiao You and people she cares about, and he or she the identical, and that’s all that actually issues.

