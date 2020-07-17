10 Times Donald Trump Randomly Appeared In A Movie Or TV Show

House Alone 2: Misplaced In New York – Provides Kevin Instructions

Despite the fact that star Macaulay Culkin would in all probability disagree, Donald Trump’s cameo in House Alone 2: Misplaced in New York is among the most iconic scenes from 1992 sequel the place Kevin McAllister finds himself caught in New York Metropolis after getting on the incorrect aircraft. Trump will be seen solely briefly within the film when he offers Kevin instructions to the foyer of the Plaza Lodge upon first arriving. And although he solely has a single line of dialogue, Trump stretches the scene with one of many strangest seems to be from somebody whereas strolling backward. Twenty-eight years later and it is nonetheless one of many weirdest interactions of the person’s life.