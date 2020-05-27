10 Times “Going SEVENTEEN” Had Us Losing Our Minds

“Going SEVENTEEN,” SEVENTEEN’s personal selection content material has actually grown in recent times. Within the earliest type, it was a bi-weekly vlog that adopted them on their excursions. The 10-plus minutes then expanded to just about half hour episodes with extra structured content material. Someday final yr, the bi-weekly airings turned weekly airings, and since then, “Going SEVENTEEN” has solely gotten larger and higher. With a brand new theme track and title sequence, new editors which might be as chaotic and humorous because the members, and 13 members who know find out how to amp up the leisure issue, “Going SEVENTEEN” is so entertaining even non-fans are taking discover of it and tuning in (each Monday at 10:10 p.m. KST, obtainable on their very own YouTube and V Dwell channels).

So, if you happen to’re new to (Going) SEVENTEEN, or if you happen to simply need to relive some superb episodes, listed here are some episodes it’s best to positively try:

GOING SEVENTEEN Spin-Off EP.21-23: TTT

Though there’s a newer model of TTT in 2019 that’s simply as enjoyable to look at, this 2018 OG model nonetheless holds a particular place in my coronary heart. There’s a lot to like about this primary installment of TTT (which is an abbreviation(?) for “MT SVT REALITY”), the place the boys actually let unfastened and luxuriate in themselves throughout this in a single day journey. You’ll be able to really feel that the boys are excited to go have some enjoyable, and that power is contagious!

We see them play video games, barbecue, play video games, clear up, play extra video games (sure, they’re hooked on video games), and fling one another into the pool. Oh sure, we additionally see them the subsequent morning, barely awake and sporting mattress hair. You’ll be grinning from ear to ear all through these episodes!

GOING SEVENTEEN 2019 EP.3-4: Going Leisure

These episodes in 2019 begin within the type of a skit, the place the boys are new workers at this “Going Leisure” firm. SEVENTEEN has enjoyable with the idea from the get-go, throwing wild adlibs in all places. From there, the boys put together their very own pitches for future “Going SEVENTEEN” content material. Their pitches are nice and all (a lot of which make up future episodes), but it surely’s simply as amusing seeing how supportive the opposite members are of one another. A easy thought of “1+1” can ignite fervent chanting, as can a easy phrase like “digital camera.” And who can overlook the hilarity of Vernon’s purple glasses vs. the purple marker? These episodes signified a brand new starting for “Going SEVENTEEN,” and issues have been off to an amazing begin!

GOING SEVENTEEN 2019 EP.6-7: Emblem Tune & Title Sequence Making

With “Going SEVENTEEN” taking up a extra structured route beginning in 2019, we knew we weren’t going to get as a lot behind-the-scenes episodes as earlier than. So these two episodes, showcasing SEVENTEEN’s self-producing aspect, are much more valuable. The boys write their very own emblem track (theme track) and ending credit track. They file them after which movie their very own title sequence video. And since then, “Going SEVENTEEN” has had its personal intro and outro (full with previews of the next episode), and it actually looks like an entire TV-watching expertise.

After watching this GoSe marathon for 12 hours straight, this GoSe opening will most likely be the one SVT choreo that I can dance together with ?#GoingSVT_Marathon#SEVENTEEN @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/5VjRx4RzfG — SJH ❄ #SVT_5TH_ANNIVERSARY (@jelly_uji) April 26, 2020

GOING SEVENTEEN 2019 EP.10-11: Dang.Dang.Kam.Chae

These episodes are in essence Hoshi’s thought, the place the members get to expertise the ins-and-outs of on a regular basis jobs like recycling or making dairy merchandise. The members are break up into two teams, of which one goes to a dairy farm and the opposite goes to a espresso plantation. We see the dairy workforce attempt issues corresponding to feeding cows and sheep, cleansing barns, and even making cheese and ice cream; whereas the espresso workforce learns in regards to the historical past of espresso beans, re-pot and water espresso vegetation, then roasting and brewing their very own espresso. It’s enjoyable to look at them out in nature, stress-free (or within the espresso workforce’s case, struggling) and experiencing new issues.

However we can also’t speak about D.D.Okay.C with out mentioning the crucial discovery of latte! Sure, that’s proper, the boys found that whenever you drink milk and low collectively, it makes latte! *Mindblown* This occurs on the finish of episode 9, once we are handled to the boys randomly selecting cups of both milk or espresso to resolve on the groups. And since they’re SEVENTEEN, they out of the blue have the brilliant thought of consuming each cups on the identical time, which results in their superb discovery. In a short time, we see all of the members speeding to attempt this newfangled approach of consuming latte. It’s ridiculously foolish, however what else can we count on from SEVENTEEN and their one braincell?

since we’re speaking about gose iconic moments, let’s always remember this time after they found babo latte woozi stated it appears silly however he needs to attempt it too thus = babo latte ? pic.twitter.com/pMSYAw1NoO — ? (@247HOWOO) March 28, 2020

GOING SEVENTEEN 2019 EP.17-18: Escape Singing Room

The premise of those episodes is that the members are trapped in a room and the one method to escape is by scoring a 100 on the karaoke machine. Feels like a problem proper? Besides Mingyu and Hoshi handle to attain 100 simply 10 minutes into filming and on a track they don’t know no much less! The boys concede to staying for the sake of filming, however as luck would have it, they aren’t capable of obtain one other excellent rating, even with the assistance of mini-missions. Lastly they cue up MONSTA X’s “Trespass,” letting Hoshi go wild on the rap components, however simply as Vernon cuts the track brief to calm Hoshi down, they’re stunned with an ideal rating. It’s a coronary heart thumping second to witness, as pure shock and exhilaration are etched on the boys’ faces. Truthfully, they appear extra overjoyed on this second then after they win on music reveals. And that, girls and gents, Carats and Monbebes, is the ability of MONTEEN!

unsure if i watched going seventeen or the 2019 seventeen olympics… pic.twitter.com/LOmd5Rk7Cf — 찬샤인 ❀ (@fairydinos) October 21, 2019

GOING SEVENTEEN 2019 EP.19-20: Debate Night time

SEVENTEEN typically takes even essentially the most trivial issues severely and this high quality of theirs is highlighted in these “Debate Night time” episodes. The boys sit down and debate matters corresponding to “Would you somewhat have three arms vs. three eyes” and “would you somewhat reside a yr as a pigeon vs. spend a yr residing with 5 pigeons as your roommates.” Seeing as how the matters are already absurd to start with, the boys don’t maintain again with their equally ridiculous arguments that hardly comprise any traces of logic (a magical flute can summon all types of animals to do your bidding). It’s a hoot and a half the entire approach by, and it’s positively an evening to recollect.

또겸’s logic: theres make up sponges within the make up field and whenever you really feel lonely within the abandoned island, you possibly can take it out and hangout with spongebob pic.twitter.com/mCwhG6do2g — grace˚* ❀ (@svtjww1996) November 4, 2019

GOING SEVENTEEN 2019 EP.24-25: SVT Playground

“SVT Playground” are one other set of episodes that once more showcase the boys’ playful sides. They return in time and play the video games that they performed of their childhood years whereas additionally utilizing their smarts to attempt to outwit one another. You’re actually simply watching the boys play easy video games across the park, however the pleasure and playfulness they exude is so charming it’ll wash away all of your Monday blues. That is additionally when Jeonghan wins his 5 want coupons, which he constantly lords over his members and manufacturing workforce, as a result of nicely, he’s Jeonghan.

THIS IS STILL THE FUNNIEST SCENE IN THE ENTIRE GOING SEVENTEEN SERIES LMFAO @pledis_17 #GoingSVT_Marathon pic.twitter.com/r9SVdjfKyy — hien loves svt (@viethoshi) April 26, 2020

GOING SEVENTEEN 2020 EP.3-4: DON’t Lie

These set of episodes will most likely go down in historical past as probably the most thrilling entries of “Going SEVENTEEN.” The 13 members principally play a sport of Mafia, the place there’s three mafias, one physician, and one cop. However in contrast to the standard simple model, the mafia workforce additionally hides a wad of money on the premises, and the members play mini video games as a way to earn time to allow them to seek for it in between eliminations. If the residents discover the money or determine all three mafias, then they win, and vice versa.

What makes this so epic, nevertheless, is close to the tip of the sport when [SPOILER] Hoshi by accident makes an error, and the opposite members decide him to be the mafia. However along with his silver tongue, he manages to by some means persuade his members to not vote him out and as an alternative eradicate one other member. And earlier than they comprehend it, it’s too late for the residents to win, so Hoshi full on owns as much as being the mafia and indulges in all his new-found energy. It’s all very chaotic, loud, and thrilling, making this a sport of Mafia for the information!

HOSHI BEST MOMENTS

half 2 in Don’t Lie ep Hoshi being chill and superior and villain-ish, being happy with himself, and being the very best Mafia the sport has ever had?? happy with you sweetie?@pledis_17 #GOING_SVT #GoingSeventeen #Seventeen pic.twitter.com/DStQygzzuh — J.KwonXuKim SVT (@julesbellesari) February 17, 2020

GOING SEVENTEEN 2020 EP.5-7: SeungKwan Boo’s Previous Life Future

Because the title suggests, these episodes put the highlight on Seungkwan (ranging from 2020, they function a member, or a member’s thought every month) and his MC abilities. The premise is a parody of a traditional Korean selection present, the place visitors attraction to 1 different to type a pairing, then play video games collectively. The boys have a bit of an excessive amount of enjoyable with the idea, ditching their newly-formed companions for different members, many times. With so many members in SEVENTEEN, there’s additionally so many ships you would actually fill a shipyard, and it’s hysterical to see the boys attempt to attraction to one another (and the viewers). The video games they play are equally enjoyable, with every members’ personalities on full show. And most hilarious of all is that essentially the most low-key pairing of the night time manages to sneak within the general victory, solely simply because the opposite 4 groups try to forestall one another from successful.

seungkwan appears so cute whereas internet hosting his previous life future present in a pink swimsuit. brings again so many diamond edge reminiscences as nicely

?? @pledis_17 #일요일에도_고잉세븐틴#GoingSVT_Marathon#Going_SVT #고잉세븐틴 #SEVENTEEN #세븐틴pic.twitter.com/vD3wV3bfIq — eli ? svt (@seven13een) April 26, 2020

GOING SEVENTEEN 2020 EP.8-9: Insomnia-Zero

With an idea of “whoever falls asleep the quickest will get to go away work the earliest,” you’ll suppose these could be extra subdued episodes. However as any Carat would inform you, with SEVENTEEN round, nothing will ever be within the realm of “subdued.” With a purpose to hold the members awake (or increase their coronary heart charges), the members constantly spill the tea on one another, airing out previous grievances and scuffles. And earlier than we all know it, we’ve moved on to watching members attempt to sleep whereas listening to ASMRs of consuming, with the occasional “Tasty” being thrown out courtesy of deep-voiced Wonwoo. It’s nonsensical, it’s humorous, it’s entertaining, that are principally additionally phrases that describe SEVENTEEN themselves.

Are you an everyday viewer of “Going SEVENTEEN”? Which is your favourite set of episodes? Or which of your must-watch ones did I miss out on? (There’s so a lot of them, I do know.) Head right down to the feedback to share your love!

