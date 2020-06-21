10 Times SEVENTEEN Spoiled Their Fandom

SEVENTEEN’s comeback is lastly upon us! Throughout the lead as much as the discharge of their seventh mini album “Heng:garæ,” Carats (fandom identify) have been blessed with day by day teasers of all types (and even a shock pre-release of “My My“). However this isn’t something new for Carats. The 13 members of SEVENTEEN persistently spoil their followers with fixed content material, starting from selection to behind the scenes to music-related. On many events, Carats have discovered themselves having fun with contemporary content material day by day, and hardly a day goes by the place it’s all quiet on the SEVENTEEN entrance. With this a lot content material and interplay, it’s no surprise Carats really feel like they belong to one of the spoiled fandoms ever.

Listed here are only a few of the occasions that the boys spoiled their fandom:

Going SEVENTEEN

Carats don’t perceive the which means of Monday blues, as a result of each Monday, we look ahead to new “Going SEVENTEEN” content material. The manufacturing high quality has elevated exponentially these previous two years, offering us with fixed laughter by way of the members’ antics in addition to the multitude of memes and inside jokes from the editors. Nobody does episodic content material fairly like SEVENTEEN, and belief me, that is one selection present it’s worthwhile to be watching. For those who want a extra detailed introduction, take a look at this text right here.

Take a look at SEVENTEEN’s mafia recreation to finish all mafia video games:

IF collection

Earlier this yr, SEVENTEEN all of the sudden dropped a brand new collection on Carats titled “IF” (the “F” is “7” flipped round). There’s 29 entries in complete for this collection (together with the shorter “IF Clips”), the place completely different subsections of members deal with you to a quiz competitors, an indoor athletic meet, a burger cook-off, and so forth. These episodes are shorter then “Going SEVENTEEN” and are good for the fast binge.

Take a look at the primary episode right here:

Inside Seventeen

This collection focuses on giving followers an inside look (thus the identify) of what goes on behind the scenes. These episodes normally drop on Sunday (however there’s additionally shock uploads right here and there) and will provide you with a behind-the-scenes take a look at photograph shoots, filmings, excursions, and even members’ birthday celebrations and informal hangouts.

Take a look at this episode the place a couple of of the members go play futsal:

All of the Weverse shenanigans

When SEVENTEEN joined Weverse earlier this yr, all hell broke free. Apart from the standard selfie uploads and informal posts from the boys, followers had been additionally handled to loads of hilarious shenanigans as a result of, effectively, they’re SEVENTEEN. Proper off the bat, the boys figured they might change their usernames, which elicited an enormous chain response of members both stealing one another’s names or teasing one another for his or her alternative of usernames. They proceeded to show Weverse into their very own chat group, which included asking different members out for a meal, then whining when their invites had been ignored. And let’s not neglect every time a Carat vowed to do one thing ridiculous if a member would reply to their submit, prompting members to swiftly reply and “cheer” the Carats on to finish the duty. Can’t you simply really feel the love between SEVENTEEN and Carats?

when a carat wrote that they will eat yeopddeok by way of their nostril if jeonghan replies to them and now seventeen are ready for them to add video how they do it and even cheering for that carat on weverse @pledis_17 pic.twitter.com/cxMT559Nus — better of seventeen (@svtcontent) April 10, 2020

1 Min 7 Sec Challenges

SEVENTEEN has yet one more collection referred to as the “1 Min 7 Sec Problem,” the place the members problem themselves to finish duties inside, you guessed it, 1 minute and seven seconds! We’ve seen Jun play “spot the distinction,” Vernon consuming a soda by way of a veeery lengthy straw, Wonwoo’s attempt to not chuckle problem, and lots extra others. These movies are typically all of the sudden dropped on us, so it’s at all times an exquisite shock once we get the notification!

Take a look at this video beneath the place DK tries to summon his members:

Fixed V Dwell updates

As with all different Ok-pop idols on the market, SEVENTEEN absolutely makes use of V Dwell to speak with their followers in addition to drop content material. Now we have the standard birthday V Lives and the sudden random V Dwell the place the members pop in to say hi there or to carry a mukbang (consuming broadcast). There’s additionally the audio-only content material, “To Your Ears” (literal translation), the place DK reads a storybook or S.Coups provides recommendation and counsel. And let’s not neglect the tremendous chaotic “Andromeda” V Lives hosted by Hoshi and Seungkwan, but it surely’s been some time since they’ve had one, so can all of us simply ship good vibes into the universe and can the boys into doing one other one quickly?

Take a look at this video with the chief line:

Seungkwan’s sudden V Dwell live performance

Talking of V Lives, we are able to’t not point out Seungkwan’s current mini live performance which completely deserves its personal entry as a result of the boy serenaded Carats with music after music earlier than taking a journey down reminiscence lane and grooving to a few of his favourite songs from 2nd-gen idols. And as a result of the boys typically practiced to those songs throughout their trainee days, he proceeded to spill the tea from manner again then. The boy deserves all of the love only for spending three hours together with his followers!

Take a look at the video right here:

All the person content material

In fact, we’re additionally handled to loads of particular person members’ content material, each official and informal, equivalent to “Dino’s Danceology” the place he uploads movies of his personal choreography, “The8’s Modern Artwork” the place he dances to his personal single “Falling Down,” music covers by Woozi, guitar covers by DK, and lots extra.

Take a look at this mesmerizing efficiency by The8:

Hit The Street documentary

Just some weeks again, SEVENTEEN spoiled Carats even additional by gifting us with the “Hit The Street” documentary collection, which gave a behind-the-scenes look into their “Ode To You” tour. With a complete of 15 episodes (13 specializing in particular person members plus a prologue and an epilogue), the documentary gave us a really intimate look into their highs and lows whereas touring. They bared their vulnerabilities to us and whereas it was painful to see them hurting, it additionally gave us a brand new appreciation for a way a lot they treasure their followers, their work, and one another.

Take a look at the teaser for the documentary right here:

Us, Once more

On the conclusion of the “Hit the Street” documentary, Carats got a lovely deal with once they had been all of the sudden alerted to the discharge of a brand new single referred to as “Us, Once more.” Reiterating the themes of the documentary, it is a sentimental music that may offer you consolation and power throughout troublesome occasions. If that doesn’t get you all weepy, the MV for the music is lyric-based and the on-screen lyrics are within the members’ personal handwriting. Additionally, this music isn’t included of their upcoming album, so this single actually is only a reward for Carats. How spoiled are we?

Take a look at the music beneath:

Are you a Carat? Which of those content material do you get pleasure from essentially the most? And which music from their new mini album are you wanting ahead to essentially the most?



Belinda_C is actually wanting ahead to listening to their new songs, particularly “Fearless”! Talk SEVENTEEN and Shinhwa together with her on Twitter!

At the moment watching: “Backstreet Rookie”

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Resort Del Luna”

Wanting ahead to: Any suggestions?