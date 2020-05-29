10 Times “The King: Eternal Monarch” Had Us Excited For More

“The King: Eternal Monarch” is gearing up for its last stretch that may undeniably be full of OMG moments (and hopefully mild on the heartbreak). Although the scores in Korea aren’t as spectacular as we’d hope it’d be, worldwide followers have nonetheless flocked to it, and to be truthful, beneath the three,000 product placements, advertisements, and a typically odd alternative of modifying/directing, there’s a stable story held collectively by a stable forged. And come on, we know this present is doing nice within the Kingdom of Corea, as a result of who doesn’t love their King?

So, to get us prepared for the last two weeks, listed below are 10 instances “The King: Eternal Monarch” has given us moments which have both made us swoon, giggle, or flat out went OMG:

Warning: Main spoilers for episodes 1 to 12 forward.

“I’ve lastly met you, Lieutenant Jung Tae Eul.”

Most of the primary episode is of course devoted to laying down the groundwork and introducing us to the 2 worlds of Republic of Korea and Kingdom of Corea. We study that somebody holding Lieutenant Jung Tae Eul’s (Kim Go Eun) ID card saved a younger Lee Gon from being murdered 25 years in the past, and since then Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) has been making an attempt to find her however to no avail. The story additionally establishes {that a} highly effective artifact, within the type of a bamboo flute, grants its wielder nice powers. And when these storyline threads finally converge with Lee Gon discovering he can open a portal to the Republic of Korea, our two leads lastly meet. It’s a stunning second backed in opposition to a gorgeously lit cityscape, and we’ve been hooked ever since.

“Include me, to my world.”

As anticipated of any sane individual, Tae Eul offers no credence to Lee Gon’s seemingly far-fetched story. However when she is unable to seek out any knowledge on him and his story about her ID card finally comes true, she is pressured to rethink issues. So Lee Gon invitations Tae Eul to his world to witness it together with her personal eyes.

He lifts her onto his trusty steed, holds onto her tightly, they usually gallop all the best way to the Kingdom of Corea. Whereas the skinship itself is swoony as it’s, there’s additionally one thing terribly romantic about inviting somebody into your world the place you’re weak and open, permitting them to see who you actually are.

“I’m courting now.”

With Tae Eul now staying on the palace, Courtroom girl Noh situates her within the room farthest away from Lee Gon. He sneaks in, even bringing her a can of beer, and the 2 have a heart-to-heart about CCTVs and courting. After kissing her gently on the lips, Lee Gon frankly admits that he’s “courting proper now,” formally beginning their romantic relationship. Hilariously, Tae Eul, being Tae Eul, follows up by telling him to take off his garments. Wow, that escalated rapidly.

For sure, issues aren’t moving into that path simply but, and Tae Eul simply needed to take a look on the scar on his shoulder. Heh.

Whereas this isn’t their most memorable kiss thus far (that title goes to the little neck kiss in the newest episode), it’s their first and stays an vital milestone.

“I’ve Yeong at this time.”

When Lee Gon brings Jo Yeong (Woo Do Hwan) over to the Republic of Korea, the 2 Jo dopplegangers lastly meet, and as anticipated, we’re handled to many comedic scenes. The funniest of the bunch is when Lee Gon brings Jo Yeong out for some stew. Whereas on the restaurant, they arrive throughout the hooligans that Lee Gon, Tae Eul, and Shin Jae beforehand beat up. And though this time Lee Gon is vastly outnumbered, he’s fully unworried as he has his trusty Yeong by his facet. Besides… the individual beside him seems to be Eun Seob as an alternative. Scaredy-cat Eun Seob runs away on the first sight of hazard, then a ninja-esque Yeong sweeps in to kick some ass.

And to maintain up appearances, Yeong even pretends to be Eun Seob, sneaking in just a few disses at Lee Gon.

Woo Do Hwan does a beautiful job right here portraying the duality between the stoic Yeong and the happy-go-lucky Eun Seob, even with the switching of characters in between. We simply can’t get sufficient of him!

Heh! A bromance for the ages!

“2022-05-27”

What begins out as only a scene exhibiting us how a lot Lee Gon misses Tae Eul rapidly morphs into one thing a lot deeper. After Lee Gon lastly accesses Yeong’s laptop computer, he pulls up a folder of surveillance movies on Tae Eul. He watches as she makes her method across the metropolis earlier than coming throughout a video the place Tae Eul walks previous Yoyo Child. And when Yoyo Child instantly seems up into the digicam as in the event that they’re (is Yoyo child a boy or woman?) staring proper at Lee Gon, he alarmingly notices the date on the video — 2022-05-27.

Which means that Lee Gon simply watched a video that takes place two years into the long run! This not solely cements the speculation that point journey is actively taking place all through the drama, however it raises the bigger and extra chilling query — how did that video make its method onto Yeong’s laptop computer? And with what intention precisely?

“Will you welcome me?”

After Shin Jae (Kim Kyung Nam) sneaks into Lee Gon and Yeong’s lodge room and is confronted by Yeong, the three of them rapidly understand that Shin Jae is aware of greater than he lets on. He remembers seeing a younger King crying on tv — a younger King named Lee Gon — which implies that Shin Jae is definitely from the Kingdom of Corea. This data clearly shakes Shin Jae and he takes three weeks value of go away and disappears. When he lastly resurfaces, he shares his secret with Ta Eul. Whereas he is ready to calmly state the info, it’s apparent that he’s nonetheless struggling to return to phrases along with his origin, and extra so, he’s struggling along with his identification.

And when he asks with teary eyes if Tae Eul welcomes him, I used to be accomplished for. His blatant vulnerability, wanting like such a misplaced youngster who yearned to belong, makes you simply need to lean in and provides him an enormous hug.

“I like you. I’m deeply in love with you.”

Whereas watering her seeds, introduced all the best way from Kingdom of Corea, and urging them to sprout, Tae Eul sees Lee Gon outdoors her window and rushes over to him. He tells her he crossed the universe to carry her flowers and to additionally to inform her one thing he hadn’t stated earlier than — that’s he’s deeply in love together with her.

You can sense the confusion in Tae Eul, as she might inform that one thing was off about Lee Gon, however her craving for him overpowered all hesitancy. And when he disappears once more, Tae Eul has a full on break down, collapsing to the bottom whereas desperately clutching onto her flowers.

It’s a heartbreaking scene, and the importance of it solely grows as we proceed to maneuver ahead within the story. And whereas there’s been loads of candy scenes between them previous to this, that is the primary time their relationship feels really profound. From the best way Lee Gon confesses his emotions to the best way he seems at her and to how she responds, there isn’t a denying that their love for one another is true and deep and will probably be sufficient to hold them by way of no matter is in retailer for them subsequent.

“I”m making an attempt to revive steadiness.”

All through the collection, Yoyo Child pops up right here and there, both studying, taking part in with a yoyo, or driving a motorbike and crashing into Tae Eul, all whereas sustaining a mysterious persona. This time, after Tae Eul is kidnapped and delivered to the Kingdom of Corea by Lee Lim’s (Lee Jung Jin) males, she wakes up in a warehouse and sees Yoyo Child hovering over her. From their dialog, we study that there’s just one Yoyo Child between each worlds, they usually’re capable of transfer between worlds with out the help of the magical flute.

Yoyo Child frees Tae Eul and offers her a knife to assist her escape, explaining that they’re “making an attempt to revive the steadiness.” At this level we will solely assume that Yoyo Child is a few form of deity, and with the emphasis placed on the crimson string round their yoyo, I’m guessing a deity of destiny who’s making an attempt to place issues again so as?

“She is the long run queen of the Kingdom of Corea.”

After Tae Eul manages to flee from captivity, she hijacks a automotive and speeds off, however Lee Lim’s goons keep scorching on her path. Simply as she’s just about out of choices and with a hoard of goons advancing on her, we instantly hear sirens and helicopters buzzing above. It’s a hen, it’s a airplane, it’s… Lee Gon driving in on his trusty steed!

Ideas of improper use of the nation’s sources do come to thoughts, however hey, something for the long run queen, ammirite? And Lee Gon makes it clear that’s who they’re making an attempt to guard and broadcasts it to the military of police, SWAT workforce, and royal guards who’ve all arrived on scene. Lee Gon and his troops slice their method by way of the goons earlier than he rushes to Tae Eul’s facet and offers her an embrace brimming with feelings.

Does anybody else get a zombie movie vibe from this complete scene? And is it bizarre that I now need form of need to see Lee Min Ho in a zombie/apocalyptic film or drama?

“What occurred to that warfare?”

Courtroom girl Noh sits Tae Eul down for a little bit heart-to-heart, speaking about her personal backstory, earlier than casually asking Tae Eul concerning the warfare that occurred in June of 1950. For these of us who aren’t historical past buffs, the warfare Courtroom girl Noh is referring to is assumed to be The Korean Battle, when North Korea invaded South Korea. And as this warfare solely occurs in Tae Eul’s world, this implies Courtroom girl Noh was delivered to the Kingdom of Corea 67 years in the past! This twist was simply so subtly dropped that after we lastly grasped the implications of what Courtroom girl Noh is saying, you may wager many a minds have been blown. Who introduced her there? Why did they convey her? And simply what number of others like her are on the market?

Have you ever been having fun with “The King: Eternal Monarch” to date? Which favourite emotional/OMG second of yours did I miss out? And the way cute is Eun Seob along with his little crimson balloon? Share your favourite moments and theories with us under!

