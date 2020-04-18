10 Times The Rugrats Babies Almost Died

Tommy Falls From Excessive Up At A Baseball Stadium

Stu and Grandpa take Tommy to a baseball recreation in “Baseball,” although Tommy is not practically as within the recreation as they’re. He is on the hunt for a balloon, and in that effort climbed very excessive up within the stadium in an effort to retrieve it. As a result of he is a child with no sense of self-preservation, Tommy switches gears to a baseball on the highest level of the stadium, and is shipped plummeting in direction of the bottom at a excessive velocity. A professional athlete put his physique on the road in an effort to avoid wasting Tommy and, for some motive, Stu and Grandpa get a meet and greet with him after for unhealthy parenting.