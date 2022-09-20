10 tips for your next trip to Miami

Ocean Drive in Miami Beach (@opymorales / Infobae)

So much Miami as the beaches of Miami Beach are safe places, but it never hurts to take precautions in places where one does not play at home. You know the most general measure, because it applies to any place: do not walk with a tourist sign on your forehead through quiet and dark places.

Below we tell you the most specific ones, referring to the regulations of the city and the main municipalities that surround it.

1. Beware of age restrictions

is strictly prohibited to buy alcohol for those under 21. The same restriction applies to tobacco and other nicotine products, from cigarettes to vaping. You can also get in trouble if you buy them for someone under 21, let’s say an 18-year-old who until October 2021, when the state rule changed, could buy a pack and now he has asked you in a drugstore do it for him. It’s a no-noas the locals say.

The sun is no joke in Miami: if you don’t want to be left with sore skin, don’t forget the sunscreen. (Bodo Marks/dpa)

2. Don’t forget the sunscreen

This may well have been tip number 1. If you don’t bring protector solar with you, run to buy it. You can find it in any supermarket or pharmacy. In Miami the sun really burns and the protector is not just for the beach. You should touch it up several times a day so you don’t spend your vacations sore.

You may see people on the street with an umbrella under the clearest possible sky: locals use it as a parasol, for extra protection.

3. Be careful with tips

Tips are not mandatory in Miami, but everyone leaves them for services of all kinds, from restaurants to manicures, through the beach boys who rent you and install deckchairs (deckchairs) and tents or other guarantee of shade.

Calculate giving 15% for lunch and 20% for dinner. But the most important thing, especially in tourist places like South Beach, is that check if the tip is already included in your bill. In many restaurants, the bill automatically includes a 20% service charge.

4. No confundas Miami con South Beach

They are not the same. Expansive Miami is a large metropolitan area; instead, South Beach is in Miami Beach, an island that functions as its own city. It seems that they are inseparable, but the bay separates the beach, located about 4 miles (about 6.5 kilometers) east of Miami.

The residents of Greater Miami, with their peculiarities and idiosyncrasies, often do not respond well to this confusion.

Between traffic and aggressive drivers, driving in Miami is risky. (USA TODAY Sports)

5. You don’t necessarily have to rent a car to get to know

Usa Uber o LyftTake advantage of public transportation. The traffic is horrible and the drivers do not respect the laws. You can easily see a car cross four lanes at once, without even flashing.

Depending on the area you are staying in, you may be able to get around on foot. If you’re in the Entertainment District of South Beach en Miami Beachthe area that goes by the beach from 5th Street to Lincoln Roadyou probably enjoy walking more than joining car traffic.

If you still decide to rent a car, take out insurance to avoid unpleasant surprises when you return it. Remember that, as in any other city, driving while intoxicated is prohibited and the police often do roadside checks that can ruin your vacation.

Also, the driving rules in the United States are not exactly the same as those in Latin American countries. The general rule, “what is not prohibited, is allowed”, can confuse you in cases such as the presence of school buses, for example.

6. Take out travel health insurance

In many Latin American countries if you need medical attention you can simply go to a hospital emergency room. In the United States doing that is extremely expensive. They will treat you, because that is what the law determines, but then you will receive a bill to pay that you will not believe.

Carrying health insurance is important in the US, just like distinguishing between “urgent care” and “emergency room”. (MD Now)

A traveler’s health insurance will save you that. Still, you should know that the American hospital emergency room is reserved for life-threatening situations of a person or that may have serious consequences; for example, when someone with an underlying condition has a health problem. For everything else there is urgent care room, the urgent care, which are smaller clinics located in numerous parts of the cities. Its cost is much lower than the ER.

And urgent care it’s somewhere between the family doctor’s office and the emergency room. If you have symptoms of an illness or suffer a minor injury, it is the most convenient place. For example, a sprain, flu, or earache doesn’t require going to the ER, but can be treated in UC.

A problem: these places are not 24/7 and they normally close their doors between 5:30 and 8 at night.

7. You don’t just come to the beach

The on Florida it is famous for its beaches. Millions of people come each year to sunbathe and swim along its shores. That does not mean that you only bring beachwear in your luggage. The best and most popular nightclubs will require you to dress accordingly. Most restaurants won’t let you pass in flip flops or shorts.

The Pérez Art Museum is an international art space, but Miami stands out for its nature and its social life.

8. Do not fill your agenda with museums

Are not you going to Paris o New York. Don’t expect to find Mona Lisa o Las Meninas. There are, of course, spaces like the Perez Art Museum (Miami Beach), Vizcaya Villa (Miami) and the Rubell Museum (Miami), or the great fair Art Basel (if you travel in early December, when it takes place in Miami Beach). But the main attraction of Miami and Miami Beach is its nature and its social life.

9. Avoid the Everglades between May and September

Everglades it is the largest and most diverse ecosystem not only in Miami, but in all of Florida. In its swamps, meadows and rivers you can see from the most varied vegetation to panthers. But if you don’t want to be devoured by mosquitoes, don’t go during those months, which are the summer months in the northern hemisphere, and the Tropic of Cancer tends to have extremely high temperatures.

10. Don’t be late for the club

Getting into LIV, one of Miami Beach’s hottest nightclubs, can be quite a challenge.

For locals, time is relative. No one expects you to get anywhere on time. This applies to everything except nightclubs. Unless you have a reservation or want to spend a fortune on the service of a bottle of champagne or whiskey that guarantees you a table, the only option is to queue (row or line). And boy is there a queue! If you show up after midnight your party will be on the street.

