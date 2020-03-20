10 Tom Cruise Characters Ranked By How Hardcore They Are

Over Tom Cruise’s lengthy profession, he’s performed a mess of characters, some tame, some not tame. However this listing just isn’t concerning the tame characters. It’s concerning the hardcore ones! Now, “hardcore” is a really subjective phrase, and also you won’t assume that a few of these characters are actually all that metallic at first look. However simply hear me out. Each one in every of these characters is hardcore with a capital H. Or ought to I say a capital TC? Truly, no, that doesn’t make any sense. Effectively, anyway, on with the listing!