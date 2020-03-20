10 Tom Cruise Characters Ranked By How Hardcore They Are

Go away a Remark
Tom Cruise is freaking insane. I’m not speaking about him leaping on the sofa or his private life in any respect. I’m speaking concerning the characters he performs in his motion pictures. The dude will get completely absorbed in any character he embodies. And this may be scary at occasions since he often does his personal stunts. Which means’s him working alongside the aspect of a constructing!
Over Tom Cruise’s lengthy profession, he’s performed a mess of characters, some tame, some not tame. However this listing just isn’t concerning the tame characters. It’s concerning the hardcore ones! Now, “hardcore” is a really subjective phrase, and also you won’t assume that a few of these characters are actually all that metallic at first look. However simply hear me out. Each one in every of these characters is hardcore with a capital H. Or ought to I say a capital TC? Truly, no, that doesn’t make any sense. Effectively, anyway, on with the listing!
10. Joel Goodson (Dangerous Enterprise)
Joel Goodson (Get it? Good? Son? Goodson!) is an efficient child. Or so one would assume. However that’s earlier than his dad and mom depart him alone with a home to himself and he begins dancing round in his underwear and having intercourse on the subway.
However what makes Joel Goodson onerous freaking core is when he begins coping with Guido the killer pimp! Insanity ensues. I imply, simply think about. You’re a highschool child together with your complete life forward of you, and when the faculty admission dude involves your home to interview you, you slap him on the knee (whereas a celebration is happening proper behind you, no much less), toss on some shades and drop an F-bomb proper in entrance of him. You don’t get rather more hardcore than that.
9. Frank T.J. Mackey (Magnolia)
“Respect the cock!” Lots of people wish to assume this can be a recreation, nevertheless it’s not. At the least not in terms of motivational speaker, Frank T.J. Mackey. Frank T.J. Mackey is so hardcore that he can thrust his crotch in entrance of cheering males and nonetheless make it not appear homoerotic when it undoubtedly is, and is more than likely meant to be.
Frank T.J. Mackey is so hardcore although as a result of he can go on an interview and straight up LIE about his household historical past, after which profanely ask the interviewer what her query was once more. That takes dedication.
8. Les Grossman (Tropic Thunder)
First Joel “Good son” and now Les “Gross Man”. Effectively, at the very least these final names aren’t refined. However Les from Tropic Thunder doesn’t give a crap about what you assume. It is his approach or the freeway. He’s a studio exec and he’s going to avoid wasting this sinking ship of a manufacturing, even when someone else’s life relies on it.
Les Grossman is so hardcore that he can get some heroin runners on the cellphone and shut them the hell up. You realize why? As a result of he’s Les freaking Grossman. He’s additionally one hell of a dancer. Facet be aware: what’s with Tom Cruise and dancing? He actually likes to bust a transfer.
7. Barry Seal (American Made)
Primarily based on an actual life individual, Barry Seal (At the least within the film, American Made) begins out working with the CIA, then finally ends up smuggling medicine. After which weapons! After all he manages to draw the eye of the DEA within the course of.
However he’s an ideal flyer. Not fairly Maverick-great (I’ll get to him later), however rattling good all the identical. And anyone who can run from the DEA and chortle about it’s hardcore in my guide.
6. Jack Reacher
Regardless that the creator, Lee Little one, thinks Tom Cruise is just too previous to play Jack Reacher (and likewise, apparently, too brief) Tom Cruise proves that he can nonetheless kick some ass, even into his 50s.
What makes Jack Reacher so hardcore is that he’s a avenue fighter and a sick driver. He is additionally powerful as nails. Ask Jack Reacher who the hell he’s, and he’ll let you know. He’s the man you didn’t depend on. Simply proving that age and peak ain’t nothing however numbers.
5. Main William Gage (Fringe of Tomorrow)
Main William Gage is having a tough day. Once more and repeatedly. After “dying” in a brutal warfare with some house creatures, he wakes up the day earlier than it occurred solely to search out that he retains ending up in a loop, a la Groundhog Day.
However in contrast to Invoice Murray’s character, Main William Gage learns to grow to be an entire unhealthy ass, dying again and again till he’s prepared for full battle mode. And what’s extra hardcore than being prepared to die a grisly loss of life after grisly loss of life till you lastly “git gud”? When the hell is the sequel popping out? That’s what I need to know.
4. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Prime Gun)
Maverick is on a freeway to the hazard zone each second of his life. He’s a reckless man, typically taking dangers that the upper ups don’t like, however in terms of a dogfight, he’s the man you need backing you up.
Maverick is hardcore as a result of he all the time feels the necessity for pace. Plus, his inverted maneuver shouldn’t even be potential in an precise dogfight. Solely the hardcore want apply. I’m tremendous psyched for the sequel.
3. Lestat (Interview With the Vampire)
You may solely actually inform how hardcore Lestat is if you evaluate him to his apprentice, Louis. Lestat likes ingesting human blood. Louis, performed by Brad Pitt, is ingesting from rats as a result of he doesn’t need to damage people. Louis drinks a lady’s blood as a result of he can’t assist it throughout the plague. Lestat turns stated woman right into a vampire.
However essentially the most hardcore scene of Lestat is when he drinks some swamp creatures’ blood after the little woman and Louis attempt to kill him, and he greets them once more by taking part in a Piano Sonata. How can or not it’s? Effectively, it’s as a result of “there’s life in these previous palms nonetheless.”
2. Vincent (Collateral)
Vincent is so hardcore that he takes a cab to his killings. As a no-nonsense hitman, Vincent might be Tom Cruise’s most badass character so far. However this listing isn’t about being badass. It’s about being hardcore, and Vincent is that, too.
He kills folks over a briefcase, can survive a automotive crash, and even makes his driver inform his boss that he’s going to shove the taxi cab proper up his fats ass. As a result of not solely is Vincent hardcore, however he additionally desires to make different folks hardcore, too. How good of him.
1. Ethan Hunt (Mission: Unimaginable-Rogue Nation)
Ethan Hunt may have stuffed up virtually this whole listing since he will get an increasing number of hardcore in each Mission: Unimaginable film. Actually, you simply need to take your choose. And it’s all of the extra spectacular as a result of Tom Cruise does his personal stunts in these motion pictures, making the hazard issue much more excessive.
However what’s your favourite Ethan Hunt second? Is it the one the place he’s working on the aspect of a constructing in Ghost Protocol? What concerning the bike scene in Rogue Nation? The bike scene in Fallout? Severely, each motion scene is extra hardcore than the final. However my favourite is unquestionably when Ethan Hunt is hanging onto a airplane because it’s taking off in Rogue Nation. Like, what’s improper with Tom Cruise? Is he nuts?
He’s! And that’s why he’s so superior. Lee Little one would possibly assume he’s too previous to maintain doing these motion motion pictures, however so long as the person has hardcore in his coronary heart, why not? Lengthy stay Tom Cruise!
Add Comment