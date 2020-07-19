10 Totally Bizarre Old Unsolved Mysteries Episodes You Can Stream On Peacock

The Circleville Author (Season 7, Episode 6)

This subsequent story looks as if one thing out of a film and never actual occasions as a result of it is simply so weird. In 1976, residents of Circleville, Ohio began to obtain very private letters from a thriller author that contained info that only some folks knew. Though laborious to imagine, the story solely will get crazier from there because it goes down a path that features the mysterious dying of one of many recipients and the tried homicide of one other. Add in somebody who might or might not have been chargeable for the letters going to jail and a postcard despatched to Unsolved Mysteries, and you’ve got your self a very eerie and unexplained case.