10 tunnels 100 km long will be built in Kashmir and Ladakh, army work will be easy

New Delhi: India has plans to build 10 tunnels in the high altitude areas of Ladakh and Kashmir, so that the army can ensure smooth movement throughout the year. A total of 10 tunnels over 100 km long are planned to be built in high altitude areas. The Border Roads Organization (BRO) has proposed eight tunnels to increase all-weather connectivity for Ladakh and Kashmir and further areas in both areas. Also Read – NEET topper Basit Khan of Jammu and Kashmir reached Raj Bhavan, Manoj Sinha said – this success will bring change in youth of Kashmir

A source said, “Some of the tunnels will be at a level of 17,000 feet, adding further locations.” One of these will be the seven kilometer long Khardung La Tunnel, which will connect Leh to the Nubra Valley. It is a strategically important region of Ladakh, which is connected to both China and Pakistan. There will be another eight kilometer tunnel, which will be at an altitude of 17,580 feet. It will connect Karu with Tungstay in Ladakh and ensure movement in all types of weather in areas close to Pangong Lake. Also Read – Pakistan gives terrorists open exemption, told Hafiz Saeed – send terrorists in Kashmir

Another tunnel is in the pipeline on Nimoo-Darcha-Padam road through Shank La pass for year-round connectivity to Ladakh. This seven kilometer long tunnel will be built at an altitude of 16,703 feet. Apart from this, the construction of 14 km long tunnel has been started from 11,500 feet of Zojila Road to keep Srinagar connected to Kargil, Drass and Leh. There is another proposed tunnel, which is planned to be built at an altitude of 17,800 feet. It will provide alternate connectivity to Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) and Depsang in eastern Ladakh. Also Read – Chinese soldiers detained soon, Indian army given warm clothes and food

DBO and Depsang are areas where India’s stalemate with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) remains, which began in May this year. Apart from this, tunnel is also required for connectivity with Manali-Leh Highway and Gurez in Kashmir. There is a plan to make all-weather tunnels in these areas also.