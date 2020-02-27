10 TV Show Funko Pops We Can’t Believe They Haven’t Made Yet

Depart a Remark
Funko Pops are wonderful. You understand what I’m speaking about. These little collectible figurines with the massive heads and cute eyes you’ll see in e-book shops, film theaters, and sport outlets. We already lined motion pictures that we will’t imagine haven’t been Funko-ized but. Now, we’re delving into TV reveals territory.
There are some loopy omissions from the TV facet of Funko Pops. Positive, sequence like Pals, Sport of Thrones, and Breaking Unhealthy all have a slew of Funko Pops. However there are some reveals you’d assume would have a number of that don’t have any. That’s what this checklist is all about. As soon as once more, put together to be shocked.
Seinfeld
(In Jerry’s voice) What… is up… with there being no Seinfeld Funko Pops? Positive, there are Seinfeld toys, however they’re not the Pops we’re on the lookout for. We need big-headed George Constanza to have an excellent greater headed Funko Pop. Is that an excessive amount of to ask? These Pops would all positively be “sponge-worthy.”
I might after all need George, Jerry, Elaine, and Kramer, however I might additionally need J. Peterman, Elaine’s different boss, Mr. Pitt (consuming a sweet bar with a fork and knife) Newman together with his mail bag, and even Steinbrenner, however it might solely be the again of his head. Why is Seinfeld not a Pop once more?
The Wire
Yo, Omar’s coming! Omar’s coming! However I’ll inform you what’s in all probability not coming anytime quickly. The Wire Funko Pops. Which is unusual, since The Wire has such a big forged and is such a cult favourite, you’d assume the entire crew would have Funko Pops by now. I imply, Firefly has Funko Pops, and that present by no means even bought a finale (Until you depend Serenity, after all.)
However The Wire Pops can be tremendous cool. I might need Omar, after all, however I’d additionally need Bunk, Herc, Stringer Bell, McNulty… I imply, the checklist goes on and on. Brother Mouzone. Proposition Joe. Significantly, I’ve greater than sufficient Funko Pops in my home proper now, however I might purchase Pops for each single character from The Wire in the event that they made them. It could in all probability take up the remainder of my basement, however I do not care. Make it occur.
The Sopranos
Awoke this morning… bought myself a Funko Pop. Besides, it was Xena: Warrior Princess since I couldn’t discover any for The Sopranos. That is fascinating, too, since The Sopranos was one of many greatest reveals in HBO historical past, and but it doesn’t have a single Funko Pop. Not even Tony, so you understand they don’t have my favourite character, Salvatore “Huge Pussy” Bonpensiero.
If there have been Funko Pops of The Sopranos, I might need Tony in his black and white bowling shirt, his Hawaiian shirt, and his go well with. I might need Vito in his homosexual membership outfit, and Junior together with his white hat and glasses. Man… I miss The Sopranos. Don’t cease believing… that we’ll ultimately get some Funko Pops for this beloved present.
24
Dammit, Chloe! The place the hell are my 24 Funko Pops? Jack Bauer and the gang at CTU was once tremendous well-liked within the Bush-era, so it’s comprehensible that Funko isn’t dashing to supply 24 Funko Pops as we speak. However I’ve a Topanga Pop from Boy Meets World staring proper at me now as I kind this, so if Boy Meets World can get some Funko love, I’m undecided why 24 hasn’t.
I might need all of CTU. Jack, Tony, Chloe, Edgar (Aww, RIP, Edgar). I would like President Palmer. Hell, I might even need a cougar for when the present jumped the shark all the way in which again in Season 2. We’re working out of time! Carry on the 24 Pops NOOOOW!
Gray’s Anatomy
Gray’s Anatomy is in its 16th season (!) and but, it doesn’t have a single Funko Pop to its identify. How is that even attainable? I haven’t watched Gray’s Anatomy since about Season 4, however from what I keep in mind of it, the medical doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital (Previously Seattle Grace) have so many forged members, that I’m stunned Funko didn’t begin popping these dangerous boys out years in the past.
There have been plenty of deaths on the present, however Funko might deliver them again to life once more. Dr. Shepherd, Dr. Sloan, Dr. O’Malley, deliver all of them again. Plus, you would, after all, have the regulars, like, I don’t know… Dr. Meredith Gray? There are simply so many medical doctors to select from, and I can not even select one. Why?
Household Issues
It’s a uncommon situation, this present day… to go to the Gamestop and discover the Funko Pop you’re on the lookout for. Particularly should you’re a fan of the Winslow clan, to which there are not any Funko Pops for Household Issues. At the very least ones that aren’t custom-made. However once more, if Boy Meets World has Funko Pops, I’m undecided why different well-liked sequence on the TGIF line-up don’t.
As for what I might need, nicely, I might need Steve Urkel, after all, however I might additionally need Stefan Urkel. I might need Eddie, I might need Waldo Faldo, I might need Carl. And like Steve, I might need Laura! Is that a lot to ask?
The Twilight Zone
On the signpost up forward, your subsequent cease is…The Twilight Zone. Granted, it is a fairly previous present, but it surely’s such a traditional one, that you’d assume there would at the least be a Funko Pop of the big-headed aliens from “To Serve Man” or the little boy from “It’s a Good Life” who could make something occur together with his thoughts. I envision that one would function the boy pointing.
However actually, there’s a lot to drag from The Twilight Zone, that I’m fairly stunned that there’s nothing available on the market from Funko Pop. Not even a Rod Serling Pop, which is simply legal. There’s a gremlin on the wing!
Roseanne
Granted, I perceive that Roseanne is at the moment just about barred (get it?) from TV, however that doesn’t imply Funko has to exclude the remainder of the Conner clan from getting popped. Roseanne is a kind of reveals that may without end stay in syndication someplace, and can without end have an viewers. It’s the right time capsule of the 90s and was an awesome companion piece to Married… With Kids, which, I’d add, has quite a few Funko Pops.
Roseanne can be a enjoyable sequence to have a group since there are a number of phases of the characters. You’d after all have two completely different Becky’s for the completely different actresses who performed them, a Dan pop, Jackie, Roseanne’s mom and likewise grandmother, D.J., Darlene’s boyfriend, who would later go on to star on The Huge Bang Principle. Once more, numerous characters, however no Funko Pops. What provides?
The Recent Prince of Bel-Air
Whereas I might like to get jiggy with Will Smith and the gang, alas, The Recent Prince of Bel-Air is one more immensely well-liked TV sequence that by no means made the soar to being made into Funko toys. It’s not that Will Smith hasn’t been made right into a Funko Pop. He has, after all. His Agent J from Males In Black grew to become a Pop, as did Steve Hiller from Independence Day, in addition to Detective Mike Lowery from Unhealthy Boys. So there isn’t any scarcity of Will Smith Funko Pops.
However I need a Pop of the character that began all of it. I would like Will from The Recent Prince of Bel Air! I might additionally need Jazz, Uncle Phil, Aunt Viv (Each of them), Carlton mid-dance, Ashley, Hillary, and naturally, Geoffrey the Butler. Plus, the Will one has to have the traditional outfit with the sideward hat and the blue shorts, in addition to his faculty days sporting the jacket inside out. I need to understand how he grew to become the prince in a city known as Bel-Air!
The Critic
Final however definitely not least, it stinks that there are not any Funko Pops of Jay Sherman, a.okay.a. The Critic. I perceive that The Critic wasn’t the most well-liked cartoon on the planet, but when Daria can get a Funko Pop, I’m fairly positive The Critic can get a Funko Pop, too.
Now, the factor about The Critic is that whereas there have been a number of characters on the present, most of them have been forgettable, which is why the animated sequence might not have lasted all that lengthy. As an alternative, a lot of the jokes got here from the parodies of flicks that the present lampooned. So, all I’m actually asking for is a single Pop, however of Jay Sherman sitting in his chair. The Pop would have a dialogue bubble, which is one thing I’m fairly positive Pop has by no means completed earlier than, and it might merely say, “It stinks!” And sure, I perceive I’m in all probability the one particular person on the planet who would purchase this Funko Pop. However what would you like from me? I like The Critic.
In order that’s 10 TV reveals that also haven’t any Funko Pops in anyway. I’m positive there are lots extra TV reveals that need to be Popped (Peewee’s Playhouse, anybody?) that haven’t but. However these are my picks. What Pops for TV sequence would you prefer to see be made? Pontificate within the remark part beneath.
Add Comment