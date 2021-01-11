10 Unforgettable Moments From “The Penthouse” That Left Us Shook

“The Penthouse” is a makjang drama that left all its viewers on the sting of their seats. The cutthroat and savage methods during which the characters claimed their place in society is horrific but oddly addicting to look at; you need vengeance on behalf of those that are wronged and are keen to look at all 21 episodes to verify justice is served. Now that the sequence is over, we will replicate again on all of the moments that left us totally shocked and speechless. Listed here are 10 of these many moments.

Observe: Spoilers for the drama forward!

1. Yoo Je Ni faking getting poisoned

Yoo Je Ni (Jin Ji Hee) discovers that her rival Bae Ro na (Kim Hyun Soo) has some fairly killer vocals, which intimidates her. In an effort to sabotage Ro Na’s possibilities at getting accepted into Cheong Ah Arts College, she pretends that Ro Na tried to poison her. She even goes to the extent of dyeing water and pretending that she is coughing up blood.

The misery on poor Ro Na’s face says all of it:

This occasion occurs in the beginning of the sequence, and it is so extremely surprising for this highschool pupil go to this extent in bringing her classmate down. In the event you haven’t been uncovered to this sort of savage-ry in Ok-dramas, this explicit occasion will come as a shock. It actually set the tone for the sequence and confirmed the brutal methods during which these college students are keen to compete with one another. It additionally instigated a need to need to see the end result in hopes that justice would prevail on the finish.

2. Seeing how Joo Dan Tae so simply kills Shim Soo Ryeon’s lover

We discover out that Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) had another person she wished to marry, however as a result of Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon) was so in love along with her, he employed individuals to kill her fiancé. Shim Soo Ryeon was pregnant on the time, however this nonetheless doesn’t cease Dan Tae from murdering the daddy of her child.

Shim Soo Ryeon along with her lover proper earlier than he received killed:

This was actually the second that confirmed simply how evil Joo Dan Tae actually is and the way nothing may ever cease him from getting what he needs. The truth that he was in a position to kill somebody as a result of he couldn’t get his means was actually surprising and enraged us all. It made viewers sympathize with Soo Ryeon’s innocence and unawareness of how deadly her husband is and evoked emotions of anger, wanting Shim Soo Ryeon to find Dan Tae’s evil methods prior to later.

3. How Cheon Search engine marketing Jin assaults Oh Yoon Hee within the neck

The rich, spoiled, and evil Cheon Search engine marketing Jin (Kim So Yeon) actually stopped at nothing to win the celebrated award at Cheong Ah Arts College when she was a pupil. Throughout the flashbacks, Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) confronts Cheon Search engine marketing Jin, attempting to get her to confess to unfairly getting the award. In a rage, Search engine marketing Jin makes use of her award to slice Yoon Hee’s neck. Simply when the dad and mom and academics enter into the room, Search engine marketing Jin faints and pretends that Yoon Hee had harmed herself.

Cheon Search engine marketing Jin actually by no means failed to point out us simply how far she was keen to go to get her means. She was keen to do absolutely anything to verify her picture wasn’t tarnished. So when there was an opportunity that Yoon Hee may expose her for her lack of singing abilities, Search engine marketing Jin took benefit and made everybody suppose that Yoon Hee was the loopy one. This was one of many very first moments the place viewers had been shocked at how loopy Search engine marketing Jin actually was. It just about went downhill from this level on.

4. The mistreatment of Min Seol Ah

Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) is a pupil who’s on the prime of her class in addition to an distinctive singer. As a way to make ends meet, she disguises herself as an older pupil with a purpose to tutor different highschool college students. As soon as it’s found that she’s a highschool pupil and an orphan, the Hera Palace youngsters gained’t go away her alone. They harass and bully her to no finish and even go to the extent of kidnapping and torturing her.

It was arduous to abdomen this explicit half and the unfairness of the entire state of affairs would put anybody in a rage. It actually shook individuals to their core seeing this poor orphan being bullied and consistently harassed by the Hera Palace college students. This fueled the storyline and inspired the revenge plot of the sequence, which was so thrilling to look at. Though it was on the expense of Seol Ah’s life, viewers actually wished to see these college students who bullied her get what they deserve.

5. Min Seol Ah’s demise

Min Seol Ah suffers till the very finish of her demise. Not solely is she kidnapped and tortured for hours whereas Dan Tae and Search engine marketing Jin are partying, however she will get pushed off the balcony and falls to her demise. Even after the demise of Min Seol Ah, the dad and mom are shocked however hardly upset that she died. They resolve that the very best resolution can be to take away her physique from their property and to dump it again in her neighborhood.

This half was really gut-wrenching, primarily as a result of this poor woman had lived such a troublesome life and her demise was really tragic. To prime it off, not solely did she die in useless, however the Hera Palace dad and mom determined to dispose her physique in one other location, worrying that the worth of their residence complicated would lower. Discuss rage! There was no regret for any of those members of the family at this level and viewers longed to see them undergo.

6. Discovering out that Shim Soo Ryeon is Min Seol Ah’s mother

After the demise of Seol Ah, Shim Soo Ryeon will get hints about her actual daughter. These hints result in a really surprising secret. When Shim Soo Ryeon was mendacity in her hospital mattress after giving start to the daughter of her deceased lover, Dan Tae exchanged her child with one other one. It’s found that Min Seol Ah is her actual daughter.

This was a complete shock. Who would have thought that Soo Ryeon’s bed-ridden daughter was not really her daughter and that Min Seol Ah was her organic daughter? It was all very complicated, however we had been simply completely satisfied that there was somebody to avenge the demise of Seol Ah. Soo Ryeon takes it upon herself to collect proof and info to be sure that her daughter’s demise is avenged. It was solely a matter of time earlier than all of the secrets and techniques had been leaked and the villains had been uncovered.

7. The looks of Park Eun Suk’s character

Park Eun Suk seems as Goo Ho Dong, an athletic trainer on the music college. He flies in like a knight in shining armor and saves Bae Ro Na who’s getting bullied and cornered by her friends. He continues to impress the academics on the college and challenges the scholars who’re getting particular remedy. It was the aid wanted in such an intense storyline.

The looks of Park Eun Suk and his character Goo Ho Dong was really the silver lining on this sequence and everybody thought in order he was on the prime rankings for many buzzworthy actor. How cool was it when he appeared as the new shot American billionaire Logan Lee? His actions and phrases that defended those that had been being oppressed left viewers with a way of hope that justice may lastly be served. Moreover, his willingness to get revenge for the demise of his little sister Seol Ah was the heroic a part of the story we actually wanted.

8. Discovering that it was really Oh Yoon Hee who killed Seol Ah

It was a thriller as to which character was answerable for Seol Ah’s demise, however there was plenty of suspicion geared in direction of Joo Dan Tae and Cheon Search engine marketing Jin for many of the sequence. They appeared like essentially the most believable culprits contemplating their historical past. Regardless of this hypothesis, the sequence took viewers on one other twist of occasions and revealed that it was really Oh Yoon Hee who had killed Seol Ah in hopes that her daughter Ro Na can be accepted into the music college.

This was very surprising and it solely confirmed how the sequence may utterly change your expectations of a personality. It was a disgrace as Oh Yoon Hee was the underdog that viewers wished to succeed, however due to this surprising revelation, viewers had been fast to activate her. It didn’t essentially take away the anger for Dan Tae or Search engine marketing Jin, however it sparked a good higher anger for all of the characters – at this level, we had been indignant at nearly everybody within the sequence.

9. The tragic demise of Shim Soo Ryeon

Shim Soo Ryeon is given an opportunity by Logan to go to the U.S. with him and go away all the pieces behind. He senses that her life is in peril and that is clearly the case as Yoon Hee and Dan Tae are planning to take her down. They devise a plan to lure her to the penthouse and Dan Tae finally ends up stabbing her with a knife. Nonetheless, Yoon Hee is framed and Dan Tae has made it so that each one arrows level to Yoon Hee being the wrongdoer who killed his spouse.

(*10*)

Simply when issues couldn’t get any worse, it did. The demise of Shim Soo Ryeon was very distressing as she was the one who had all of the proof for all who had been concerned in her daughter’s demise. Her demise extinguished all hope for a righteous ending. It didn’t precisely come as a shock that Dan Tae had killed her, besides, how may a husband kill his personal spouse? It was at this level that viewers had been in a position to see the true evil of Dan Tae and that he’s certainly an unstoppable monster.

10. The cliffhanger ending

The looks of Logan Lee and Yoon Hee’s supposed demise left plenty of room for the storyline to develop extra for the following two seasons. Having Logan Lee journey in on his bike gave viewers hope that revenge is within the horizon and can hopefully be achieved within the season to come back.

The ending undoubtedly left viewers wanting extra and it’s factor {that a} second season has been introduced. There have been many free ends within the story and plenty of characters who received away with some terrible issues. It didn’t give the satisfying finish that viewers had been craving. The truth that Yoon Hee was left on the ground and never fairly lifeless sparks some assumptions that she’ll be within the second season. There’s additionally Logan who’s enraged on the demise of Soo Ryeon. It’s a provided that he’ll need to avenge her demise. With none closure, viewers had been left dying for some solutions and getting antsy for season two. Now the toughest half is for us to attend!

