10 Wild Movies You Should Check Out On Amazon Prime

The next article has been sponsored by Mud Nuggets, which was simply launched on Amazon.
You cannot at all times watch the identical varieties of films over and over. Typically you must escape of your consolation zone and get a little bit bizarre. Fortuitously, Amazon Prime goes lots deeper than the usual choices most individuals have seen earlier than. If you happen to look exhausting sufficient, there are some fairly uncommon and even daring movies obtainable on the streaming service. However the place do you even begin?
As luck would have it, we’ve partnered with the oldsters behind the movie Mud Nuggets to recommend some titles that might fill that invoice completely. The experimental comedy from director Andrew Pochan and author Sue Lange was launched on Amazon on the finish of final month, and as you’ll learn beneath, it’s fairly nuts. It’s a very wild trip that is obtainable on Prime. We advise you test it out right here. Past that, we additionally suggest you take into account these different difficult and stimulating titles. There is a ton of excellent stuff right here, and in the event you’re in the suitable temper, you will not remorse it.
Mud Nuggets
When your film guarantees to be a mixture of the works of Dr. Seuss and David Lynch, it’s Wild, capitalization supposed. The plot of Mud Nuggets sees bold supervisor KK (Linnea Sage) sending the rock band she oversees straight to the highest of the stardom heap. Her secret weapon is, out of all issues, a youngsters’s e book that has all the directions she’ll want. The truth that KK’s complete story is advised as she lies in an overdose-induced coma just about sums up the type of film you’re going to see on this record.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
Blue Velvet
Typically the strangest factor you are able to do is go residence. It’s a lesson that Kyle MacLachlan learns within the David Lynch basic Blue Velvet, as his character Jeffrey takes a visit again to go to his sick father and stumbles right into a world he by no means knew existed within the city he grew up in. If this movie in and out, you’re in all probability considering of Dennis Hopper’s delightfully unhinged efficiency. However in the event you’re new to the sport of Lynchian wonders, go into Blue Velvet as chilly as you may.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
The Lighthouse
HAAARK! The Lighthouse has greater than seemingly been in your radar for a while, because the web can’t cease speaking about author/director Robert Eggers’ story of madness, isolation and seagulls. With Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson alternatively getting alongside and combating it out within the identify of sanity, you may lastly see what everybody’s been raving about in the event you’re a Prime Video subscriber. Simply watch out to not spill the beans round anybody who hasn’t seen it but.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
Suspiria
Witches and dancing go collectively reasonably properly, if the assorted folks lore of the world has taught us something. Author/director Luca Guadagnino may attest to that truth personally, as his reimagining of Dario Argento’s Suspiria exhibits what occurs when an American dancer (Dakota Johnson) begins to determine this out for herself. Visually gorgeous and completely intense, this film is so wild that not solely did Tilda Swinton play three totally different roles, one among them was as a made-up male actor; full with prosthetic junk she’d put on to get into character.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
Pi
Darren Aronovsky, very similar to Robert Eggers and David Lynch, is thought to get a bit wild together with his filmography. And simply as his fellow masters of mayhem have confirmed of their careers, that first movie is a vital gateway into the bizarre world he’d proceed to inhabit. Pi begins with mathematician Max (Sean Gullette) growing an obsession with the numerical sequence the movie will get its title from. The place that leads, in true Aronovsky fashion, is someplace it’s important to see to consider.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
Midsommar
Simply once you thought we had been about to overlook Ari Aster’s inclusion within the halls of maddening cinema, Midsommar has come alongside to remind us all that when unsure, caged bears can clear up some fairly massive points of non-public trauma. Whereas the free {couples} remedy that was being provided upon the movie’s digital launch won’t be obtainable, absolutely solely a well mannered dialog will probably be wanted after watching Midsommar together with your vital different, proper? You’d higher you’ll want to have that speak earlier than watching this one.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
Resort Artemis
Not every thing that falls below the umbrella of the wild needs to be darkish and twisted. Because the motion/comedy Resort Artemis units out to show in its star-studded narrative, generally all it takes is a whole lot of gunplay, a water riot and a lodge filled with criminals to kickstart the thrill. Sterling Ok. Brown, Jodie Foster, Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella are simply a few the gamers on this sport of violence, and it’s one hell of a present to see who else is becoming a member of them, and who makes it out alive, on the Resort Artemis.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
Come To Daddy
Households might be fairly wild, even on their most delicate mannered days collectively. Although in the event you stumble into the type of state of affairs Elijah Wooden finds himself in the midst of in Come To Daddy, wild doesn’t even cowl it. What was purported to be a reunion together with his absent father turns into an insane evening from hell that proves, as soon as and for all, the pen really is mightier than the sword; particularly when it’s dipped in one thing nasty.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
Overlord
Nazi tremendous troopers aren’t a brand new idea by any stretch of the creativeness. If the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dipped its toe in your explicit story pond, you’ve made it someplace. And but, the JJ Abrams-produced/Julius Avery-directed sci-fi thriller Overlord takes that very idea, and turns it into one thing that feels fairly contemporary in its execution. The sensible results the movie drops into its recipe solely assist the trigger.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
The Boondock Saints
One of many gold requirements for wild unbiased filmmaking has at all times been Troy Duffy’s cult basic The Boondock Saints. The titular pair of brothers (Sean Patrick Flannery and Norman Reedus) got down to clear up the streets of their hometown after receiving visions from God. If you happen to assume that’s your type of loopy, simply wait till you see how Willem Dafoe, in his second entry on this record, goes about fixing crimes on this explicit universe.
Stream It On Prime Video right here.
We right here at CinemaBlend hope that this record of films helps reply the decision of the wild that you simply could be listening to after studying concerning the existence of Mud Nuggets. Which is why we hope you may have enjoyable having fun with all of those instructed titles, and any others you may uncover for your self, in your Prime Video journey! Simply don’t overlook to interrupt issues up with one thing a little bit extra regular every so often, or else the subsequent wild factor you may uncover simply could be your reflection within the mirror.
