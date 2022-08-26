10 Word Tricks That Can Make Your Life So Much Easier

Sometimes we have been using a program day in and day out all our lives, and Suddenly we discover that it hides a multitude of tricks that can make our lives much easier. And Microsoft Word, the word processor for Office, the most widely used office suite in the world, is no exception to that.

For this reason, we bring you a subjective collection of a dozen tricks that, possibly, will be useful to you:

Create Random Fill Text

Imagine that you are in the process of create a template for Word and you don’t have the exact text yet, but you want to know how it would look. Or do you simply want apply certain fonts to the text for comparison.

You could easily waste a minute going to the browser, looking for a text generator (or Wikipedia article, yes), copying the text, and pasting it into the Word window. But we have a couple of alternative proposals that will save you time and effortbecause they will have Word generate the text for you:

The first is to write =lorem() and press Enter. At that point, Word will insert a standard Lorem Ipsum dummy text into your Word document. We can specify the number of paragraphs by writing a number between the parentheses. If you are tired of Lorem Ipsum, well, you can always change =lorem() by =rand(), and a random Spanish text will be inserted. In this case, in addition to the number of paragraphs (x), we can indicate the number of sentences that each paragraph (y) will contain using the following format =rand(x,y).

Select a text area arbitrarily

When we select a text, we normally do so by selecting the words and columns between the beginning and the end of the selected area, following the logical order of the text. But what if we wanted to copy—for example—only the middle part of four paragraphs and drop the words to the left and right?

Well, it would be enough hold down the ‘Alt’ key while selecting the chosen areaand while clicking to select the text.

Format words arbitrarily





But, what if what you want is not to select nearby text areas at once, but words separated from each other… and apply them in the same way at once? So we just have to hold down the Control key and double-click on each word.

This will allow the previous words not to be unchecked when selecting the new ones… and it will allow us to apply the same format to all of them. Or any other editing tool, go (like Cut/Copy/Paste).

Write text arbitrarily





In this trick we are also going to deliberately ignore the logical order of the text, but instead of extracting, we are going to write. Have you ever wanted to write a text at any point on the page without having to hit enter and tab several times until the cursor reached the desired point?

Well you’re going to freak out the simple solution: double click at the point on the page where you want to start writing. No more. “Years ago I could do that and I without knowing it?”. You are right.

‘Format’ the formatting of an entire document

Sometimes, when we have created a text based on copy & paste and we have forgotten to use the ‘Paste without formatting’ option, we can be left with a chaotic and Frankensteinian text, full of inconsistent formatting every few paragraphs. In these cases, it is best to make a clean slate and eliminate each format present.. And we will do that easily, selecting all the text and pressing Control + Space.

Copy and paste text always the same (formatted or not)

Since the topic of how to copy something by deleting the formatting has come up, many users have, at some point, a lightbulb moment: “Hell, if I always copy by suppressing the format.”

And of course, they wonder if they couldn’t do that Control+V would always have such behavior, and they would not be forced to resort to the context menu. Well, that has an easy solution from the MS Word options, as we explain here.

Copy and paste text from a PDF without destroying it





If copying and pasting text from another document can be a guarantee of disaster due to formatting issues, if the source is a PDF document, the problem of paragraph and line breaks is added. However, skillful use of the ‘Find and Replace’ tool combined with the ability to search for non-printing characters, as explained in this article, allows us not to mangle the copied text.

Split the same Word document into two windows

Imagine that you want to be able to quickly move from one part of the document to another, to make changes related to each other (exchange texts, for example). In a long document that work can become torture after a while (scroll up, scroll down, and back). But if you press Control + Alt + V, we will magically split the screen horizontally, allowing us to simultaneously view and edit two parts of the document. Once we finish, we will only have to press the same keyboard shortcut again.

Insert your signature without resorting to the scanner





Some of the most important documents that go through our MS Word will require that we put our signature on them (not the ‘digital signature’, but the scribble of a lifetime). The usual solution in these cases is to scan our signature and then insert the resulting image into the document…

…but there is another option that we can use from the section ‘Insert’ from the toolbar. From there click on ‘Forms’ and, in the ‘Lines’ section, we choose the last option, the free-form drawing. At that moment, the cursor will turn into a cross, and we can start drawing.

Of course, we will need to have a simple signature, a precise mouse and a steady hand so that the result is up to our usual signature (or, failing that, a touch screen or a drawing tablet, of course).

Quickly insert a table in the document

There is a very easy way to create a table in a Word document without stopping typing. just write a line made up of plus and minus symbolsin which each ‘+’ represents the beginning and end of a cell, and each ‘-‘ indicates the relative size that we want the column to have. Something like this:

+———-+———-+———-+

Then press ‘Enter’ and you will see how Word automatically converts it into a table. What do you want to add more rows to? Well, after the ‘Enter’, go pressing the tab key as many times as you consider necessary.