10 WWE Funko Pops We Can’t Believe They Haven’t Made Yet

If there may be one factor WWE followers love – properly, greater than yelling about Brock Lesnar being in the primary occasion of WrestleMania but once more, or booing John Cena – it is merchandise. And boy, do wrestling followers love branded merchandise. Like all fandoms, wrestling followers will spend a great deal of money on duplicate title belts, closets of wrestling shirts, and toys. Why do you assume there are such a lot of completely different WWE Funko Pops (no fewer than 75) have been launched through the years?
And with practically 100 completely different variations of legendary wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Macho Man Randy Savage, Stone Chilly Steve Austin, The Rock, and so many extra, there’s one thing for everybody. Effectively, apart from these of us who’d kill for Funko Pops of Eddie Guerrero, Rick Impolite, The Legion Of Doom, and different traditional wrestlers. What are we alleged to do, purchase a “Customized Pop” determine on Etsy, wait till Funko and WWE launch an official determine, or do what wrestling followers do finest – complain on the web.
With so many wrestlers being left off the official checklist of figures, let’s check out simply 10 WWE Funko Pop figures we won’t consider they have not made but.
Basic Undertaker
I do know, I do know, there are already two completely different Undertaker Funko Pops within the WWE assortment, however neither are the traditional Undertaker look from his debut on the 1990 Survivor Sequence because the thriller accomplice for Ted DiBiase’s Million Greenback Crew. Again in these days, The Undertaker was depicted as a western mortician character and wore a trench coat, a tie with a grey stripes, a black hat, grey gloves that went up his forearm, and grey boot spats. The Undertaker slowly began making adjustments to his apparel as his character advanced from the traditional western mortician outfit to a extra stripped down model with black pants and high with purple gloves.
Why this wasn’t one of many first Funko Pops to be licensed by the wrestling promotion is past me, as you’d assume that each corporations would wish to monetize on such an iconic search for one of the vital celebrated wrestlers within the historical past of the game.
Basic Kane
As a child, there was nothing extra scary than seeing Kane rip the door off the Hell in a Cell and viciously assault his “brother” The Undertaker at Badd Blood: In Your Home in October 1997. “The Large Crimson Machine” as he would later be referred to as, wore a black and pink masks and a pink and black bodysuit that coated his complete physique apart from his left arm. For the longest time, Kane did not present his face or converse (besides the time he used the bizarre voice field), he simply destroyed something and all the things in his path.
And sure, there may be already a Kane Funko Pop, however that’s from later in his run when he started to indicate extra of his face and even began utilizing his regular talking voice for promos. The determine is cool and all, however like the brand new model of his character, it lacks the mystique and concern related to Kane’s unique apparel.
Legion Of Doom
Often known as The Highway Warriors exterior of WWE, the Legion Of Doom was one of the vital formidable and bruising tag groups to ever enter the squared circle. Comprised of Highway Warrior Hawk and Highway Warrior Animal, the Legion Of Doom ran roughshod by means of the tag crew divisions in each promotion from the American Wrestling Affiliation to New Japan Professional Wrestling and in every single place in between earlier than they debuted within the World Wrestling Federation in July 1990. They would solely keep within the promotion for 2 years earlier than leaving after SummerSlam 1992 and went again to New Japan Professional Wrestling.
Funko has already made a number of WWE tag crew units, so it looks like it is a no-brainer to launch a model of the Legion Of Doom that pays tribute to the legendary crew. Maybe they may embody the bikes the Legion Of Doom rode throughout their traditional SummerSlam 1992 entrance. WHAT A RUSH!
The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan And Randy Savage)
There are already three completely different variations of Macho Man Randy Savage and a minimum of 4 completely different variations of Hulk Hogan, however nowhere within the lengthy checklist of Funko Pops do you discover The Mega Powers, the legendary crew consisting of the 2 wrestlers between 1987 and 1989 that culminated within the huge feud between the 2 at WrestleMania V. Throughout their run, The Mega Powers have been on the high of their sport.
Funko and WWE may take two separate, but equally superior routes in the event that they ever wished to make a field set that includes The Mega Powers. One, they may have Hogan and Savage of their matching trunks from SummerSlam 1990, or they may play up the “Mega Powers Explode” angle from the lead-up to their WrestleMania V feud. Like I stated, both can be superior and a much-needed addition to the gathering.
Eddie Guerrero
I searched lengthy and exhausting for this one, however I couldn’t discover any hint of there being an Eddie Guerrero Funko Pop. Like many different wrestlers, there are “customized” figures popping up on Etsy, eBay, and different on-line retailers, however no official “Latino Warmth” determine has been introduced. If you wish to get one, you may have be like Eddie, and “lie,” “cheat,” and “steal” one in all your individual.
Eddie Guerrero was a member of the famed Guerrero wrestling dynasty and labored for promotions based mostly in Mexico, Japan, and america the place he bopped round Excessive Championship Wrestling and World Championship Wrestling earlier than he signed with the World Wrestling Federation in 2000. Guerrero would later turn out to be the WWE champion in 2004 after defeating Brock Lesnar on the No Method Out pay-per-view occasion. Sadly, Guerrero died a yr in a while November 13, 2005, because of acute coronary heart failure. A Funko Pop can be a candy tribute to the wrestler who handed away practically 15 years in the past.
Stone Chilly With The Beer Truck
Stone Chilly Steve Austin has a number of Funko Pops within the official assortment, however none of them seize among the Rattlesnake’s most iconic moments. There are such a lot of iconic moments like Austin dressing up like a physician to assault Vince McMahon within the hospital, Stone Chilly driving a Zamboni into an enviornment, and Austin driving an ATV by means of Reliant Stadium at WrestleMania 25, however nothing will ever examine to the time he confirmed up on Uncooked with a beer truck and proceeded to spray down McMahon, The Rock, and the remainder of The Company.
Simply think about shopping for one of many outsized Funko Pops that options Stone Chilly Steve Austin on high of a beer truck with a hose in hand. They may make a killing off these issues, and it could function a tribute to one of the vital memorable moments of the Perspective Period.
Shawn Michaels Throwing Marty Jannetty Via The Barbershop Window
Lengthy earlier than he fashioned D-Technology X with Triple H, Shawn Michaels was a member of one other tag crew referred to as The Rockers alongside Marty Jannetty. Between 1985 and 1992, The Rockers wrestled in several territories together with NWA Central States Wrestling and the American Wrestling Affiliation earlier than taking their act to WWE (nonetheless referred to as the World Wrestling Federation on the time) the place they have been one-time WWF Tag Crew Champions.
Regardless of some success in WWE, the crew is usually remembered for one second that led to at least one half of the crew happening to turn out to be one of many biggest wrestlers of all time and the opposite, properly, he did not do too sizzling. I am speaking in regards to the January 12, 1992, version of Brutus Beefcake’s “Barbershop” the place Shawn Michaels superkicked Marty Jannetty earlier than throwing him by means of the window. The incident would go on to propel Michaels into stardom, which is why it could make a a lot wanted addition to the WWE Funko Pops assortment.
Lita
The WWE Funko Pops assortment primarily has each main feminine wrestler from the present roster in addition to among the trailblazers of the division like Trish Stratus. One feminine wrestler lacking from the gathering, nevertheless, is among the most notable omissions – Lita. All through her prolonged run with the corporate, Lita was a part of among the most necessary girls’s matches in addition to inter-gender bouts (when WWE nonetheless allowed it), so there’s greater than sufficient purpose for the WWE Corridor Of Famer to affix the gathering.
There are many methods Funko and WWE may introduce a Lita determine. They may give Lita her personal determine, launch a combo pack with Trish Stratus, or make a 3 pack that would come with Lita and the Hardy Boyz, with whom she spent an incredible chunk of her profession. Both approach is ok, however please, let’s get a Lita determine sooner fairly than later. If we’ll have Becky Lynch, Charlotte Aptitude, and Asuka Funko Pops, we should always on the very least have the lady who impressed all them to get within the ring.
Edge And Christian
Together with the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz, Edge and Christian helped usher in a brand new period of tag crew wrestling within the late 1990s. The three groups went face to face a number of occasions in TLC (desk, ladders, and chairs) matches between 2000 and 2001, placing their our bodies on the road after they jumped off dangerously tall ladders onto a number of ranges of tables over the ring. These matches have been completely insane.
Over time, Edge and Christian each had nice singles runs in WWE the place each captured a number of championships and different accolades within the ring. That is what makes it so complicated that neither Edge nor Christian have Funko Pops made of their likenesses. It is not like Edge and Christian have any dangerous blood with WWE as each have continued to work with the corporate through the years. It would not be exhausting to give you an incredible thought for the set because the crew already has a “five-second pose.”
Bobby Heenan And Gorilla Monsoon
And at last, there’s the commentator crew of Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon. Between 1986 and 1993, this legendary broadcast crew guided followers by means of the most important moments in wrestling historical past. The straight-shooting Monsoon and the clever cracking Heenan performed off each other higher than some other crew within the historical past of the enterprise, and for that they need to be honored with a Funko Pop of their very own.
Certainly, if Mene Gene Okerlund can have his personal Funko Pop, the crew of Bobby Heenan and Gorilla Monsoon can have one too.
What do you consider our checklist? Is there somebody we failed to say that will you’d to see within the WWE Funko Pop assortment. Tell us within the feedback.
