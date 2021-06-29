100 Crores Film (2021): Forged, Roles, Team, Liberate Date, Tale, Trailer, Posters

100 Crores is a Telugu language film. The film free up date is 10 August 2021. It contains Sakshi Chaudhary, Rahul within the solid. The movie releases in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Oriya, Marathi and so forth. It’s often referred to as Kabza.

The plot revolves round demonetisation. A gang comes to a decision to cover the cash and convert it into prison cash. Issues take a flip as a bunch comes to a decision to scouse borrow it. Will they live to tell the tale and break out with the cash?

Director: Virat Chakravarthi

Style: Mystery, Drama, Crime, Motion

Language: Telugu

Liberate Date: 10 August 2021