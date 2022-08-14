100 days before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the outlook looks complicated for the Mexican National Team

exactly missing 100 days for the ball to roll for the first time in the world cup of Qatar 2022. After FIFA and the Organizing Committee made official the change of date at the openingwill be the selections of Qatar y Ecuador those in charge of starting the championship on November 20. The rest of the 63 matches will take place on the schedule that had already been established.

According to the Mexican team who drives Gerardo Martino, will begin his participation two days later when he faces Poland on the field of Stadium 974, located in the Qatari capital. However, to have reached that date, the Tri will have had extensive activity between readiness commitments and Nations League of Concacaf.

Furthermore, in recent months the health of the national coach has become relevant in the landscape. The coach of Argentine origin missed several of his team’s duels because he could not make the corresponding trips due to physical issues. So much so, that the Tata ceded command to his assistant Jorge Theiler for the penultimate date of the Octagonal Final against Honduras and the friendly in the United States against Guatemala last March and April.

After the FIFA draw, the Mexican team was established in group C beside Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. The panorama does not look easy because historically the South American team has been invincible for the Mexicans, while the European squad is led by one of today’s best strikers, FC Barcelona footballer Robert Lewandowski.

Mexico vs Polonia, November 22th at 11:00 a.m. at Stadium 974.

Argentina vs Mexico, November 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lusail Stadium.

Arabia Saudita vs Mexico, November 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lusail Stadium.

A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands

B: England, Senegal, United States and European Repechage

C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland

D: France, Intercontinental Repechage (Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates), Denmark and Tunisia

E: Spain, intercontinental Repechage (Costa Rica or New Zealand), Germany and Japan

F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia and Croatia

G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon

H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea

The tournament that will start on November 20 and end on December 18 already has ready its eight furlongsof which seven were built from scratch, while one was remodeled and adapted to regulatory specifications.

However, there are still works to be completed in the Arab country. Move the championship to December due to weather issues (instead of in the summer) and the theme of the labor exploitation of migrants have been the main points to the organization of the twenty-second edition of the World Cup.

“Since 1998 It is the most complicated World Cup in terms of logistics”, said Ronan Evain, general director of the Football Supporters Europe association for the AFP agency a few months ago.

