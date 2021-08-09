‘100 Foot Wave’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO (Unique)

HBO goes to paddle out once more.

The top rate cable community has passed out a 2nd season renewal for 100 Foot Wave, the six-episode docuseries that follows Garrett and Nicole McNamara of their pursuit of catching the epic wave in Nazare.

The second one season will proceed to practice the McNamaras whilst additionally introducing a brand new wave of surfers of their quest to overcome a 100-foot wave on Nazare.

100 Foot Wave has two last episodes in its run, with the ones set to air Aug. 15 and 22. The primary 4 episodes of the collection are to be had to move on HBO Max.

Directed and exec produced by means of Chris Smith, 100 Foot Wave follows Garrett McNamara and the way he helped develop the game of browsing whilst remodeling the small Portuguese fishing village into the arena’s big-wave browsing vacation spot.

Exec manufacturers come with Joe Lewis, Matter Studios’ Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller and Michael Bloom. The collection hails from Matter Studios, Library Motion pictures and Magnify Photos.