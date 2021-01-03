100 Naxalites enter Madhya Pradesh, in order to increase network, paramilitary forces will be deployed

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): About 100 Naxalites from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have entered Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) in the last few months to expand their base. To deal with these Naxalites, the state government has demanded the deployment of six companies of paramilitary forces in Naxal-affected areas. A police officer of Madhya Pradesh has given this information. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left for 4 thousand constable posts in Madhya Pradesh Police, can apply from this day, know details

The officer said that these security forces are likely to be deployed soon in Balaghat and tribal dominated Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh, where these Naxalites have entered. “According to the information given to us by our sources, about 100 Naxalites from Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have entered Madhya Pradesh in the last few months so that they can increase their base in this area,” the official said. Balaghat district has crossed the boundaries of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Balaghat and Mandla districts are adjacent to each other and have a long border. Also Read – Madhya Pradesh: 11 people died due to poisonous liquor in Ujjain, 5 policemen suspended

The official said that six groups of Naxalites are active in Balaghat and Mandla districts. Of these, Khatia Mocha Dalam came to Mandla last year. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters during a visit to Balaghat last month that six more paramilitary forces are being deployed in Naxal-affected Balaghat and Mandla to tackle Naxalism. Also Read – Nathuram Godse’s statue seized by police, activists of Hindu Mahasabha on the road say, – Right to install the statue in the house

The officer said that the Hawk Force of Madhya Pradesh police specially trained to take on the Naxalites is already deployed in Balaghat. Apart from this, a battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is also stationed there. Police said that Naxalites have entered Madhya Pradesh from neighboring states. This can be gauged from the fact that in November and December 2020, three women in Balaghat district were killed in three separate encounters with the Maoist police. Two of them were from Chhattisgarh, while one was from Maharashtra.

He said that a Naxalite who had entered Balaghat from Chhattisgarh was also arrested by the police in September last year. Police said that a reward of eight lakh rupees was declared by the police on Naxalite Sharda (25), who hails from Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Out of this, Madhya Pradesh had kept a reward of three lakh rupees and Chhattisgarh police for five lakh rupees. He was shot dead by the police in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on November 6 last year.

He said that in the same way, Naxalites Savitri alias Ayothe (24) from Gangur in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh and Naxal Shobha (30) of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra were killed in police encounters in Balaghat district on the night of 11-12 December last month. The police had declared a reward of Rs 14-14 lakh on both of them.

Besides this, the Balaghat police arrested the dreaded Naxalite Badal Singh Markam of Chhattisgarh in September last year after sneaking into Balaghat from neighboring states, police said. Balaghat is bordered by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.