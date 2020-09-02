100 new tractors sent to Bangladesh by train for the first time, freight train service started from Prayagraj division

Prayagraj (UP): New freight train started for Bangladesh from Inland Container Depot at Dadri in Prayagraj division. 100 tractors are being exported from this freight train to Bangladesh. Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway Ajit Kumar Singh said that the goods train left from Dadri Container Depot at 1:10 pm on Wednesday afternoon which would go to Benapole, Bangladesh. Also Read – Heer Khan Case: Treason case filed against Heer Khan for making objectionable remarks on deities

The Chief Public Relations Officer of the railway said that 100 tractors of New Holland Company are being exported to Bangladesh in this 25 wagon freight train. The board has earned Rs 17,68,150 from this freight train.

Ajit Kumar Singh said that while tweeting on this freight train service from Prayagraj division, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that this is the first time in the history of India when tractors are being exported from Bangladesh to Inland Container Depot Dadri. This is a major achievement not only for Indian Railways but for the entire country.