100 Pascal Sensei Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second installment of the Japanese comedic manga series 100 Pascal Sensei is titled 100 Pascal Sensei Season 2. Yji Nagai was the author and illustrator.

The CoroCoro Comic magazine of Shogakukan was the source for the manga series. Seven volumes of the manga series were released from January 15, 2015, and October 15, 2018.

On April 15 to December 16, 2017, an anime television series that was based on this manga comic was shown. Yo Miura served as the series’ director. It had a total of 36 episodes.

100 The narrative of Pascal Sensei centers on a Pascal, a primary school teacher. He is so stupid that he even struggles to accurately write his own name.

Pascal acts whatever he pleases in class, and furthermore, he doesn’t seem to be a typical person.

Fans of shows like Survivor, American Ninja Warrior, even the often-compared Squid Game have flocked to Netflix’s survival competition series Physical: 100, which has quickly established itself as a must-watch.

The nine captivating episodes, all of which are streamable as of February 21, saw the fitness-obsessed men and women ousted one by one until there was only one participant left, who won $300 million.

Physical: 100 has gained popularity in addition to its Squid Game-inspired looks and impressive roster of celebrities because of the cast’s outstanding sportsmanship and friendship.

Out of respect for one other’s talents and as the players’ bodies are pushed to the limit by the demanding tasks, the other competitors will support and encourage one another.

Even non-sporty spectators (guilty) may be won over by the positive energy and never-ending amazement at what the athletes’ bodies are capable of.

David by Michelangelo may retire now that Physical: 100 has reignited the quest for the ideal body.

Yes, the South Korean reality show that pits the strongest against each other in the most trying contest of their life is bulking up for Season 2.

Physical: 100, which debuted in January, quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s list of non-English unscripted shows. But the new season is lifting the standard everywhere.

Yji Nagai is the author and illustrator of the Japanese joke comedy manga series 100% Pascal-sensei.

From January 15, 2015, to October 15, 2018, it was published in serial form in Shogakukan’s CoroCoro Comic magazine. On September 28, 2017, it was collected into seven tankbon volumes.

100 Pascal Sensei Season 2 Release Date

2017 saw the first release of 100 Pascal Sensei Season 1. Release dates for the series ranged from April 15 to December 16, 2017.

A total of 36 episodes were put out throughout this time. Each episode lasts around 12 minutes in total.

However, the first series of the anime did not include all of the material from the seven released volumes from the manga series.

There continues to be a ton of stuff to be developed, which would be plenty for the anime series’ continuation.

The television show has done fairly nicely. In Japan, youngsters began to like it. More than three years have passed since the premiere of the previous episode of season 1. The release of 100 Pascal Sensei Season 2 has the public curious.

Regarding the arrival of 100 Pascal Sensei Season 2, we have not yet heard any official information. Whether the show will be renewed or canceled is yet unknown.

The anime series’ creators remain quite quiet about the subject. However, since the premiere of season 1, there has been a ton of additional footage that might be used to create a new season in the show.

Therefore, there is no need to be concerned since 100 Pascal Sensei Season 2 will undoubtedly be launched. Although the specific date or moment of the first episode of season 2 is not yet known, we may anticipate it to happen soon—possibly in 2023.

100 Pascal Sensei Season 2 Cast

Hana Saitō as Pascal-Sensei

Hana Sato as Pascal-Sensei

Daiki Kobayashi as Steve Kanamori: He is a transfer student who often competes with Pascal. He is very rich and egotistical.

Kōji Takeda as Iwata: He is a strong and muscular elementary school student and also Hayati’s classmate.

Misako Tomioka as Chika: He is Hayato’s classmate.

Shinya Hamazoe as Yūsuke Satano: He is also a transfer student.

Yuka Maruyama as Hikaru Tachibana: He transfers to One’s group for four years.

Yuki Kodaira as Hayato: He is a Boy student in charge of Tsukkomi.

Roko Takizawa as Undine

Principal voiced by Mitsuaki Hoshino

Kawamoto voiced by Makoto Yasumura

Noguchi voiced by Ryousuke Morita

Poppio Campbell

Brad Kanamori voiced by Yutaka Aoyama (Steve’s father)

Kawai voiced by Kōki Miyata

Gregorio voiced by Hinata Tadokoro

100 Pascal Sensei Season 2 Trailer

100 Pascal Sensei Season 2 Plot

100 anime episodes The main character in Pascal’s sensei is a clueless elementary school teacher. He is by no means a competent educator. He certainly does not look like a human.

Even writing his own personal name properly escapes him. Along with teaching, he enjoys doing whatever he wants to do, and for many elementary school students, this is the start of an interesting school career.

The narrative is full of witty and amusing incidents that undoubtedly caused the audience to laugh out. Fans may even see the children’s graduation in the follow-up.

From the anime’s second season, we can anticipate the same degree of humor as well as several fantastic and amusing glimpses inside the classroom.

In conclusion, here is no justification for the production committee to ever approve funding for a further season of this show.

I can say with certainty that neither a new season nor a release date of this anime sequel will ever be revealed.

just said, there are just too many things against the series to ever have more anime projects.

The fact that there have been no updates on Twitter or the official websites regarding the last six years suggests that the franchise’s creators have no further intentions for it.

If, by some miracle, a new Hundred anime project receives news or a release date on the Hundred official Twitter account, we will update this article.

If you’ve given up on the Hundred anime series getting a new season, you may start reading the illumination novel with volume 5.

Only Volumes 1 through 4 were covered in the first season of the anime. For aficionados, there is still a ton of material to peruse.