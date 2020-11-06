100 Thieves Joins Call of Duty League

Gaming and life-style group 100 Thieves has joined the Call of Duty League because the Los Angeles Thieves, it was introduced on Friday morning.

The crew will function out of the 100 Thieves Money App Compound in Los Angeles, which the group unveiled earlier this yr. The LA Thieves will mark the thirteenth franchised crew within the league, and the second in LA, after the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

100 Thieves was based by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, one of essentially the most embellished stars within the historical past of “Call of Duty” esports. He retired from aggressive play in 2017 and based 100 Thieves, which, along with its attire line, owns groups in “League of Legends,” “Fortnite,” “Counter-Strike: World Offensive” and “Valorant.”

Given Haag’s personal historical past with “Call of Duty,” it was a shock to many followers that 100 Thieves didn’t have a crew within the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League in 2020. In a somber video in August 2019, Haag addressed the group’s absence from the league, saying on the time that the prices related to becoming a member of the franchise system “might jeopardize every thing the corporate is doing.”

“We received two ‘Call of Duty’ championships in 2019 so our yr away reminded us how superb ‘Call of Duty’ followers are, and the way a lot we missed them,” stated Haag in a press release on Friday. “Our followers deserve one of the best ‘Call of Duty’ crew on this planet — and we’re gonna do every thing in our energy to provide it to them.”

The information comes as the newest title within the “Call of Duty” sequence, “Black Ops Chilly Struggle,” gears as much as launch on Nov. 13. The primary season of the Call of Duty League wrapped on Aug. 30 with the Dallas Empire being topped champions, following a tumultuous few months that noticed the league rework its format, which was deliberate closely round city-based, in-person occasions, within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It ended, nonetheless, on a excessive word, with its season-closer, Champs, peaking at 330k viewers on its unique house of YouTube, making it the most-watched “Call of Duty” esports occasion in historical past.

“We had been impressed by the Call of Duty League’s efficiency in its first yr,” stated John Robinson, president & COO of 100 Thieves. “The YouTube partnership, document scores, and the addition of ‘Warzone’ occasions confirmed us that Activision Blizzard Esports has the ambition and talent to make the Call of Duty League a world class esport.”

“Call of Duty League seeks to ignite a shift in aggressive leisure on a world scale, and 100 Thieves shares that very same imaginative and prescient,” stated Johanna Faries, commissioner of “Call of Duty” esports. “Our inaugural season launched followers to superb new groups, rivalries, and storylines — and raised the bar for what the aggressive ‘Call of Duty’ scene can obtain. The addition of LA Thieves to our roster of crew franchises solely ups the ante for what is for certain to be an thrilling future for all of us.”

Along with Haag, 100 Thieves is co-owned by Drake, Scooter Braun and Cleveland Cavaliers proprietor and Quicken Loans chairman Dan Gilbert.