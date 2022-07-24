100 times Hideo Kojima put his name in Metal Gear Solid V, what were the reasons?

We all sense that Hideo Kojima has a bit of an ego. He affixed the “To Hideo Kojima” stamp to each of his creations and to his own company: Kojima Productions. But is that the real reason that in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain his name appeared more than a hundred times?

I am convinced that the development of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain was a real drama, at least in its final stretch. We all know minimally what happened. Probably to Hideo Kojima and their companions touched their noses when Konami announced its business plans, which did not exactly focus on the production of high-budget video games. Rather, they wanted to turn to mobile (and pachinko machines).

Then the fatal collision occurred. Kojima wanted to leave, despite the fact that Konami assured that he was going to continue working on the Metal Gear saga. It was not so. A few months before the premiere of MGSV: The Phantom Pain, the Japanese company decided to withdraw the name of the guru of the cover of some of his most emblematic creations. The “A Hideo Kojima Game” message mysteriously disappeared from games like Zone of the Enders HD Collection and Silent Hills. Just a couple of weeks before, the Japanese author had posted on his social networks a cryptic message (“leaving”), accompanied by a picture of Big Boss waiting for his helicopter. It seemed obvious that Kojima had left Konami. It was March 16, 2015, and the weeks that followed this situation gave us a deathly silence. Only after the premiere of The Phantom Pain was the truth known.

The firma of Kojima Productions in The Phantom Pain

All this that I have explained to you before serves to put in context the situation that the development of MGS5 went through. Even though I think it’s a real great game, I can’t ignore the fact that it contains questionable aspects of its design. The missions down the stretch featured some repetition, and you had to meet certain conditions to see the true ending of the game, which was otherwise just as brilliant (and troll, why deny it) as Hideo Kojima. most likely the author could not finish the game as he wanteda reason that would also explain why the famous mission 51 was not finally included.

‘A Hideo Kojima Game’ message mysteriously disappeared from other games like Silent HillsSo, I imagine the Kojima Productions workers doing a disbandment in the final part of the development, leaving the rest of the workers (those who stayed at Konami) the only but not easy task of edit the game and launch it, since it was almost finished. This is where the possible explanation for Hideo Kojima’s name and the Kojima Productions logo appearing so many times in the game comes in: according to estimates, they can be seen more than 100 times.

As you know, The Phantom Pain has a episodic structure in which each mission represents a chapter of the game. At the beginning and end of each episode, the credits appear with the director, the screenwriter and the designers, as if it were a television production. It could be explained that the fact that the name appears so many times is pure self-centeredness (which it could be). However, even though Kojima has been known to plant “A Hideo Kojima Game” in all his creations, he has never gone as far as in this video game.

The theory that I propose is the one you intuit: Kojima feared that the authorship would be taken away, or that at least the Kojima Productions logo would be removed. It is logical and could have happened perfectly, as in other of his creations. However, it is said that removing the logos would have been unfeasible, because the team signed each chapter as if they were the individual pages of a book, in such a way that it would be an absolute mess to manipulate it. In this way, the authors left their stamp on the workand for them it must have been important because it meant the end of an era.

Kojima feared that he would snatch the author, which at least removed the Kojima Productions logo.As a result of these disagreements, Kojima and Konami dragged a strained relationship in the years to come. The former criticized the controversial Metal Gear Survive, defending that zombies could not fit into the essence of the saga. The second tried to boycott Kojima Productions, pressing to prevent it from being part of relevant associations. The thing was fixed over time and now everything is in an exciting story (with shades of soap opera) of which hopefully we will know more details in the future. Although I doubt it. With how hermetic the Japanese are, and more so with business issues involved, I’m afraid we’ll never know.