100 women applied for license weapon in Gujarat, collector told this reason

Ahmedabad: Cases of crime against girls are increasing in the country. Recently the Hathras case and today the acid attack case on three Dalit sisters in UP has again come into the limelight. Similar news is continuously coming from many states of the country. Meanwhile, questions have been raised about successive governments for the safety of women. Many people say that women should keep paper spray with them, while many say that women should keep sharp weapons with them.

Meanwhile, 100 girls living in Gujarat have applied for licensed weapons for self-defense. These girls have applied for licensed weapons in Rajokat, Gujarat. These women, who reached Rajkot from different districts, applied for license arms in the district collector's office citing security.

Not only this, in connection with the crimes against women, these women also staged a sit-in here. Let me tell you that recently a heinous case of crime had come out against the woman in Hathras. After this, there is a demand throughout the country to provide justice to the victim's family. However, it was also recommended by the Yogi Adityanath government to hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI.