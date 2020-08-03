100-year old woman beats Corona, said- I don’t feel afraid of Corona

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Here, an elderly woman of over 100 years who became a corona patient after coming in contact with an infected person, got healthy by defeating the deadly virus. A doctor of the district gave this information on Sunday. Ranga Reddy, a doctor at the district hospital, said, “Siddamma is over 100 years old. She is free from constriction. He was discharged from this hospital on Saturday. He was admitted on 27 July. ” Chitradurga is 205 km north-west of Bangalore. Also Read – Karnataka’s Yeddyurappa Corona infected, treatment in private hospital

Ranga Reddy told that Siddamma lives with her family in the police quarters located in Burujanahatti village. They have five children, 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. As soon as the information about the elderly woman being free from infection was circulated in the District Health Bulletin, the media persons of the local news channels came to meet Siddamma.

Siddamma told reporters in Kannada, "I am not afraid of anything. When the doctor told me at the hospital that Corona has become sick, I did not panic. I had not even heard of this disease before. I was given hot water to drink and porridge to eat. " Ranga Reddy said that Siddamma's age is said to be 110 years. This has to be verified. However, he does not have any such document, which can prove that he was born in 1910.